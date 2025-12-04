Dawn of War 4 will let you play as the Dark Angels and their boss, a big lad with the best name in 40k, Lion El'Jonson—yes, he's really called Lionel

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4 story trailer - PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Nothing quite says Warhammer 40K like armoured dudes on motorbikes smashing through crowds of Orks. We got that and plenty more in a brand-new Dawn of War 4 story trailer, premiered during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted. There are massing armies of Necrons awakening from deep within the planet, drop pods full of Blood Ravens exploding into battle, and, in their Dawn of War debut, the Adeptus Mechanicus doing its own thing and hoarding tech while Kronus explodes around them.

Add it to your wishlist Wishlist Dawn of War 4 on Steam

In the middle of all that unceasing warfare and struggle, casual viewers might have missed the reveal of the green-armoured Dark Angels and their Primarch Lion El'Jonson, who enter the RTS alongside the Blood Ravens as a playable sub-faction. We see the Dark Angels coming to the rescue, with aerial units swarming above and bikers charging hapless Orks on the battlefield. Deathwing Terminators spill out of drop pods in their bone-white armour, blasting away with Storm Bolters and Assault Cannons—the Dark Angels aren't just here as a simple reskin.

Sealing the deal right at the end is Lion El'Jonson, legendary Primarch of the Dark Angels, recognisable from the Emperor's Shield he wields in battle. Even seeing a Primarch in a 40K videogame is extremely rare, so while we don't know exactly what Lion's role will be in Dawn of War 4, his arrival likely brings huge ramifications for the lore of the series. If Lion were playable—in any fashion—that would be a massive first, but there's always hope that this will be the game to cross the Rubicon.

With reveals like this it's hard to ignore the gathering momentum behind Dawn of War 4. Developer King Art Games is making a concerted effort to bring the series back to its singleplayer campaign roots, and a gargantuan lore drop like the appearance of a Primarch is the perfect way to land that message. Dawn of War 4 is targeting a 2026 release on PC, so there's still plenty more to uncover before launch day. Wishlist it now on Steam.

Gather your forces and rush over to the rest of the announcements from the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 Powered by Xbox Game Pass.