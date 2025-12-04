Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes' new trailer reminds us that resource management only gets you so far—we have to fight with giant lasers to save humanity
Play God then, uh, wash your hands.
Sci-fi fans rejoice. Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes just saw a new teaser trailer drop during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted and my engines are powering up in the cold expanse. Time to get back into my space-age resource management phase.
Revealed back in August at Gamescom 2025, we've since had a good, long look at Scattered Hopes' gameplay in a comprehensive two minute trailer currently up on the Steam page. It goes through some of the menu systems and shows some interaction, but this new trailer takes a slightly different approach: big explosions.
The new trailer is a flash of action shots, centered around humanity's fight for survival: "Humanity lost. Few escaped. All are hunted."
The game will cast us as a Gunstar Captain in command of a fleet of ships in deep space, attempting to escape the annihilation of the Twelve Colonies. You'll be making tough decisions in a death-defying bid to outrun the Cylons and reach the Battlestar Galactica in one piece.
You can wishlist Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes now on Steam, provided you think you can handle the weight of shepherding humanity to their salvation. No pressure, then. I mean a bit of pressure… you are in space after all.
When the pressure equalizes, check out everything that was announced during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 Powered by Xbox Game Pass.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Having been obsessed with game mechanics, computers and graphics for three decades, Katie took Game Art and Design up to Masters level at uni and has been writing about digital games, tabletop games and gaming technology for over five years since. She can be found facilitating board game design workshops and optimising everything in her path.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.