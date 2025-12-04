Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes' new trailer reminds us that resource management only gets you so far—we have to fight with giant lasers to save humanity

Sci-fi fans rejoice. Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes just saw a new teaser trailer drop during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted and my engines are powering up in the cold expanse. Time to get back into my space-age resource management phase.

Revealed back in August at Gamescom 2025, we've since had a good, long look at Scattered Hopes' gameplay in a comprehensive two minute trailer currently up on the Steam page. It goes through some of the menu systems and shows some interaction, but this new trailer takes a slightly different approach: big explosions.

The new trailer is a flash of action shots, centered around humanity's fight for survival: "Humanity lost. Few escaped. All are hunted."

The game will cast us as a Gunstar Captain in command of a fleet of ships in deep space, attempting to escape the annihilation of the Twelve Colonies. You'll be making tough decisions in a death-defying bid to outrun the Cylons and reach the Battlestar Galactica in one piece.

You can wishlist Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes now on Steam, provided you think you can handle the weight of shepherding humanity to their salvation. No pressure, then. I mean a bit of pressure… you are in space after all.

