Announcing The PC Gamer Streamer Showdown, broadcasting Sept 9-12

Next month we're gathering a group of streamers for a one-of-a-kind competitive tournament.

The PC Gamer Streamer Showdown will air September 9th, 10th, and 12th, gathering eight popular streamers as competitors in a triathlon of multiplayer games.

A collaboration with OMEN , the grand prize for the event will be an OMEN MAX 16 laptop, which will be awarded to one lucky viewer of the winning streamer.

Watch the entire three-day contest on twitch.tv/pcgamer . We'll have more information next week about participating streamers, the games they'll be playing, and the fun bonus rules governing the tournament.