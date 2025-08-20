Announcing The PC Gamer Streamer Showdown, broadcasting Sept 9-12
Tune in next month for a one-of-a-kind triathalon between popular streamers.
Next month we're gathering a group of streamers for a one-of-a-kind competitive tournament.
The PC Gamer Streamer Showdown will air September 9th, 10th, and 12th, gathering eight popular streamers as competitors in a triathlon of multiplayer games.
A collaboration with OMEN, the grand prize for the event will be an OMEN MAX 16 laptop, which will be awarded to one lucky viewer of the winning streamer.
Watch the entire three-day contest on twitch.tv/pcgamer. We'll have more information next week about participating streamers, the games they'll be playing, and the fun bonus rules governing the tournament.
