Embracer Group sells publisher Arc Games and Star Trek Online developer Cryptic Studios, but once again clings on to the publishing rights for Remnant 2

The games industry's biggest fire sale continues, as Embracer Group has sold Star Trek Online developer Cryptic Studio and publisher Arc Games, which also handled publishing duties for games like Remnant 2, Torchlight, and the recently released old-school MMO Fellowship.

The buyer is Project Golden Arc, which is owned and led by members of Arc Games' management. The deal—which is worth $30 million, has been financed by XD Inc, perhaps best known as the developer and publisher of the free-to-play Torchlight Infinite.

Embracer will retain the publishing rights to the popular, Soulslike-infused shooters Remnant: From the Ashes and Remnant 2. These will be transferred to THQ Nordic, which already owns the IP rights and Remnant's developer Gunfire Games. The rights to Fellowship are also being transferred, but these will be handed over to Satisfactory developer and publisher Coffee Stain, which will be spun off from Embracer to become a publicly traded company on December 11.

"This transaction supports our key priorities by strengthening our focus on strategic assets and core IPs in Embracer while improving profitability and free cash flow," Embracer CEO Phil Rogers said in a statement. " The deal also allows online multiplayer game Fellowship, developed by a talented external team in Stockholm, to find a great home within Coffee Stain Group. I would like to thank the teams at Arc and Cryptic for their hard work over the past four years and wish them all the best as we are confident they will thrive and develop in the years ahead."

Remnant 2 - Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Both Arc Games and Cryptic were purchased by Embracer back in 2021, during its apparent effort to hoover up half the games industry into one giant, private equity vacuum bag. But it all went wrong when Embracer failed to secure a "groundbreaking strategic partnership" worth $2 billion, after which Embracer laid off thousands of people, closed studios like Volition, Piranha Bytes and Pieces Interactive, and cancelled several projects, which reportedly included a new Deus Ex.

Interestingly, Embracer specifically held onto Arc Games, which was previously known as Gearbox San Francisco, when it sold the Borderlands developer to 2K Games last year. That makes this the second time Embracer has clung onto the publishing rights for the Remnant series, which are decent games for sure, but not massive sellers.

That was a month before Embracer sold Saber Interactive, developer of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. Space Marine 2 went on to be an absolutely enormous success, which you'd think Embracer would have liked to be a part of. But it doesn't matter, because Embracer has revived defunct Guitar Hero publisher RedOctane in a cunning plan to revive the plastic peripheral era of rhythm games. What could possibly go wrong?