3 months after laying off a bunch of people, Splash Damage has become 'Splash Damage Group' and acquired another studio

News
By published

The world of business will never not mystify me.

In the latest example of 'I don't understand business,' Splash Damage, which just three months ago made major layoffs so it could "remain agile and adaptable in what has been a very challenging market," has acquired Gamepires, the maker of the open world survival game Scum.

The acquisition, backed by Emona Capital and part of "a refreshed strategic direction," will see the two studios combined into the Splash Damage Group, which "focus on expanding its premium development and co-development partnerships in conjunction with scaling the Scum franchise and investing in new IP." Former Splash Damage chief financial officer Ben Hopkinson will take the reins as CEO.

2026 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk
US News Lead

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.