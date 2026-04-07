Double Dragon and Kunio-kun creator Yoshihisa Kishimoto dies at 64

Yoshihisa Kishimoto, the creator of the Double Dragon and Kunio-kun (River City) series, has died at the age of 64. The news was announced by Kishimoto's son Ryūbō on Facebook, who wrote (via machine translation) "I am sorry to inform you that my father has passed to rest on 2nd April 2026. Thank you very much dad for everything you have done for me during my life."

Kishimoto's career began in the early 1980s working on LaserDisc games, which were going through a boom thanks to Dragon's Lair. At Data East he created the likes of Cobra Command and Road Blaster, before being headhunted by Technos Japan to work on similar games.

But Kishimoto had other ideas. He accepted an appointment with Technos but pitched them a new style of game that didn't use expensive LaserDisc technology, but told a (very loosely) autobiographical story about a rebellious youth who's constantly getting into fights around his home town. Kishimoto admitted that, as a teenager, he'd get into fights on a near-daily basis, and in 2012 recalled: "There were family reasons as well, but there was a girl and she dumped me, which pulled the trigger."

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1986's Nekketsu Kōha Kunio-kun (renamed Renegade in the west) helped establish the beat-em-up genre, and even now remains an unusual blend of styles: it is primarily a brawler, with the player moving through different screens and fighting gangs in extended battles. It was a huge hit and the Kunio-kun series would go on to sprawl into an unusual variety of styles: the third in the series, Downtown Nekketsu Story (River City Ransom) added RPG-lite elements and the ability to upgrade the player character. Other entries focused on the school dodgeball team.

It was the immediate follow-up to Kunio-kun that would really make Kishimoto's name, however, with Technos asking him to build on the game's foundations to create a co-operative fighting game for arcades (twice the players, twice the coins). In 1987 Technos released Double Dragon, the side-scrolling beat-em-up that established the genre's fundamentals for decades to come.

Kishimoto's final game as director was the retro throwback Double Dragon 4.

It was an instantaneous smash hit that achieved global popularity, and so successful that it somewhat cramped Kishimoto's future career. He would stay at Technos for another decade working on sequels and spinoffs, but that was all that the higher-ups wanted him to do. "Kunio-kun and Double Dragon became franchises after their initial success," said Kishimoto in 2012. "Technos wanted to continue them because both franchises made money, and as a result, I wasn't able to create many other original projects while working there."

He would leave Technos in the 1990s, going on to work as a freelance designer and consultant. As well as the Kunio-kun and Double Dragon series, his credits included Super Dodge Ball, WWF Wrestlefest, Blockout, and The Combatribes. He worked solo on mobile titles in his later years though his final console/PC credits, perhaps inevitably, were as a consultant on 2014's River City Ransom: Underground and as director on 2017's Double Dragon 4.

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"Thank you so much for all the heartfelt messages," said Ryūbō Kishimoto on X (machine translated). "I am so happy to know that there are people all over the world who have played the Kunio-kun series so much and understand my father better than I do. Please continue to enjoy my father's works and have a good time."