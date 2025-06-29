Don't want to switch to Windows 11? There is one last way to stick with Windows 10 a little longer

If you've been dreading the day Windows 10 officially loses support, coming up in October, you can still buy yourself a little more time before switching to Windows 11. Microsoft has announced an update to its Extended Security Updates (ESU) program for Windows 10, which gives users an extra year of updates for a $30 fee. At least, that used to be the fee. Now Microsoft is offering an option to get the extra year of security updates for free.

Individual users can now opt into the Windows 10 ESU program by simply turning on Windows Backup, which regularly stores a backup of your files and settings in case you ever need to restore your PC. This feature is completely free to use and turning it on takes just a couple of clicks in your settings (where you can also customize what data it does and doesn't back up).

Alternatively, you can redeem 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points rather than paying the $30 ESU fee. Microsoft Rewards points come from things like purchases in the Microsoft Store or Xbox app. You might be able to find some in your couch cushions or rolling around the footwells of your car.

Anyone with an up-to-date version of Windows 10 can sign up for the ESU program any time between now and when the program ends on October 13, 2026 (one year after Windows 10 officially loses support).

Keep in mind, this program is still just a temporary fix. You'll only get one extra year of updates and they'll only be for critical security patches, not quality of life or feature updates. At the end of that final year of updates, you'll be on your own. Windows 10 will technically keep working, but it's usually not advisable to keep using an operating system after it's no longer getting security updates, so you'll have to either upgrade to Windows 11 or switch to a different OS.

I opted to install Linux on my (formerly) Windows 10 PC rather than switch to Windows 11 and it's been a surprisingly good solution for me. Linux isn't ideal for everything, though, and can come with a bit of a learning curve. So, if you really don't want to use Windows 11 and Linux isn't your cup of tea, switching to a Mac might be your only option. But at least now you can get an extra year on Windows 10 before deciding what operating system you want to run on next.