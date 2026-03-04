World of Warcraft: Midnight player proves that you only need a single button and a clever build to heal your dungeon party

One Button Holy Paladin Guide | SBA Healer Build for WoW Midnight - YouTube Watch On

A feature that a lot of players might overlook in World of Warcraft: Midnight is Blizzard's new single-button assistant. It's basically a way to play any class in the game by pressing one button as it cycles through various abilities.

Anyone who plays WoW for its hardest dungeons and raids, like mythic+, won't need something like the single-button assistant to play their class optimally, but it's a great tool for casual or disabled players who aren't interested in all of that. I gave it a shot during the betas and found that it's a surprisingly useful way to just get into the game and start playing without having to read a bunch of tooltips.

Most players claim it's only really good for damage-dealers and tanks because it's not smart enough to know when to heal your allies. But YouTuber Dvalin Gaming recently created a build that skips over that problem altogether. Their holy paladin build uses every AoE healing option in the book to keep their allies alive while only pressing one button.

Dvalin's build gets most of its functionality from the talent tree: They specialized in the Lightsmith hero talents to give several of their abilities passive healing by just using them. As they spam the single-button assistant, each attack has a chance to send out a heal or a shield to protect their allies. They take as many of these options as possible so there's no micromanagement required.

"We have nothing that gives insanely big healing but it's a lot of small healing from [different parts of the talent tree]," Dvalin says.

You can see a good breakdown of what's happening when Dvalin demonstrates how it all comes together in the second half of the video. As soon as they start pressing the single-button assistant, the healing starts to go out. Judgement is normally used for damage, but here it activates a barrier and automatically lays down a patch of holy ground from Consecration that occasionally heals anyone standing in it. Abilities that consume the paladin's unique resource, Holy Power, also contribute to the healing.

All you do is smack the enemy with anything the single-button assistant queues up and watch as the healing numbers skyrocket. I'm actually impressed that you can put together something strong enough to work in normal dungeons. I always believed people when they said healing with a one button build would never work, but Dvalin has proved it's possible, at least for paladins.

The best part is you don't even have to limit yourself to one button if you just want to reduce the amount of abilities you have to juggle. Dvalin recommends using other abilities, like the AoE spell Light of Dawn, every once in a while to supplement the rest of the build.

Seeing what Dvalin was able to do with the constraints of using a single button makes me wonder if there's a way you could put together a build that's closer to what meta healers use while still incorporating the single-button assistant. I've heard of healers using it for damaging abilities to keep their UI cleaner, so why couldn't it work the other way around? Midnight only just came out and I'm convinced we're going to see more people figure out some clever ways to use this system soon.