WoW's Legion Remix won't make you choose between transmogs and gear—adds harder world content, Mythic+ style dungeons, and enough cool stuff to make me almost forget about Mage Tower

One of the hubbubs surrounding WoW's upcoming Legion Remix is the fact that Mage Tower—an incredibly popular piece of content that Blizzard has never brought back (in full, anyway, there was a stint without the same rewards) for fools like me who missed it—likely won't be making a return. Bare minimum, it's not been mentioned yet, and we're coming close to the deadline.

But a recent blog post and YouTube video is promising enough cool stuff that I'm not sure I mind all that much, really.

YouTube Watch On

Legion Remix will be taking place over five main phases, says lead game producer Ray Bartos: "We're gonna make sure we still explore all the main story-beats." These will be released every two weeks, with a month-long grace period after the final phase that lets players catch up. The phases, per the blog, are:

Skies of Fire: Take to the skies of the Broken Isles with the original Legion content and the Emerald Nightmare raid.

Rise of the Nightfallen: Continue the Nightfallen’s story with the Insurrection campaign and new World Quests across the Broken Isles. Re-experience the Legion mega-dungeon with the Return to Karazhan, and take on the Nighthold and Trial of Valor raids.

Legionfall: Establish a foothold on the Broken Shore, take on Legion Assaults, and fight your way into the Cathedral of Eternal Night and the Tomb of Sargeras.

Argus Eternal: Replay the Argus campaign across three deadly zones. Take on the Seat of the Triumvirate and Antorus, the Burning Throne.

Infinite Echoes: As the Legion Remix timeline begins collapsing, say your goodbyes and embrace the chaos.

Artefact weapons will be making a slightly-more-abridged return. You'll be able to snag yours, but they'll share a grind treadmill. Content designer Josh Aaron Miller explains: "You can specialise in Nature, Fel, Arcane, Storm, or Holy Light. You're not locked in, you can respec at any time, plus you can find jewellery pieces that help you add ranks to traits", potentially higher than their max rank.

It's all looking very Diablo-esque, which is pretty much on purpose. It seems like WoW's using Legion Remix as a testbed for optional difficulties in world content, inspired by Diablo's world tiers: Heroic World Tiers will add more health, damage, and Mythic+ style affixes to enemies while you're outdoors.

To help counterbalance this, there'll also be Timewarped Obelisks, which you'll be able to interact with for buffs or optional challenges.

As for what's available to grind? Mythic+ style dungeons are making a comeback in the form of Timeworn Keystone Dungeons, which has Miller giddy to see what the zany power scaling of a Remix will do: "players are going to push +10s, +20s, I don't even know how high."

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you're not that hardcore, though, there'll be daily quests called "Infinite Research". You'll be able to bank "up to six day's worth" at a time, though, in case you want to crack open WoW on the weekend and have-at.

One of the major improvements from MoP Remix, though, is the complete divorce of Bronze from gear upgrades—basically, in MoP Remix, you were stuck between choosing cool transmogs or the power-scaling that was kind of the entire point. "We've heard player feedback," Miller explains, "and this time around, Bronze is a cosmetic-only currency. Your gear upgrades will drop from any content."

As for what you can spend that on? Fel-Infused class mounts, Azshara-styled drip, Mannoroth's shield, corrupted versions of Varian swords, "never-before-released mounts and transmogs and pets", old raid rewards, and absolutely zero mention of the Mage Tower stuff.

And, listen—I think Blizzard's being weird about FOMO, too. But this event's looking otherwise stacked, and with other QoL changes (like five free character slots, and being able to bring alts you've levelled in Legion: Remix over to retail early) I'm not exactly starving for stuff to do, over here.

Legion will be invading alongside patch 11.2.5, which doesn't have a release date just yet, but that shouldn't be too far away.