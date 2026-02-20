WoW dev was surprised that players 'like being jumped' by the upcoming Prey system—even on its hardest difficulty, where 'going AFK might get you killed'

"Players really liked being ambushed."

A rogue is about to be ambushed by their Prey in World of Warcraft: Midnight.
(Image credit: Blizzard)

One of the features of World of Warcraft: Midnight I'm the most excited for is Prey. In case you're unfamiliar, Prey is a system (that you have to sign up for) which will ambush you with a specific boss enemy you're hunting while you're out in the open world, eventually leading to a 1v1 when you take the bugger down.

It's an ingenious way to handle a spectre that's haunted MMOs for years: Open world difficulty. See, world quests, dailies, and the like are a core part of the modern MMO ecosystem—you've gotta do all your little tasks. But if you like a challenge, said tasks often start to feel like chores.

"It's easy to get into a flow state when you're just doing your routine, you know, you're doing your world quests, your rares, your treasures, you slouch down in your chair…" By ambushing you at inopportune points, Flak explains, Prey shakes that routine up: "What does it mean to have to all of a sudden have to think about: 'Do I have crowd control? Do I have the right talents? Do I have enough health before I go into this?"

