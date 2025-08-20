World of Warcraft: Midnight will introduce a 'Prey' system, and by jove, I think Blizzard might be close to fixing the MMO's open-world difficulty problem
On the hunt.
World of Warcraft: Midnight's coming—the hour, nearly upon us—and while player housing is the marquee feature, I'm actually super hyped about another system Blizzard's cooking up, as well, dubbed "Prey", revealed this year at Gamescom 2025.
We've all been there. You need to do your dailies. You log on. You start flying around, and a faint malaise sets in. See, you push Mythic+ keys and raid on the daily—you're dressed to the nines in the best gear and, most importantly, you know the mysterious art of 'pushing your buttons in the right order' and 'not standing in the fire'.
An uneasiness starts to sink in. The dreaded wrath as a thought settles into your mind: "Eh, I'm bored." I'm not a hardcore raider—I beat four Savage raid fights in Final Fantasy 14 (Pandæmonium's first tier) in pick-up groups. This has irrevocably scarred me and I don't want to do it again.
But I am a soulslike freak, which means I like a challenge. One of my biggest obstacles to enjoying MMOs as much as I'd like to is the doldrum of the daily grind—which is what Prey seems poised to fix.
As explained in this YouTube short on the game's official channels, players will be able to pick a target and a difficulty—normal, hard, or nightmare. Upon doing so, their Prey will "strike at any time—mid-quest, running between objectives, fishing, it doesn't matter." It's similar to how, in the Undermine(d) patch, the delve boss would occasionally drop out of nowhere to try and give you a butt-whooping.
Prey hunts will be a smidge more involved, though, putting you through a series of encounters and ambushes. On hard and nightmare modes, you'll also be locked into a 1v1 arena with your target—which sounds awesome.
I'm personally hoping spectators will still be allowed to watch these fights, since one of my favourite bits of FF14's Bozja zones were the "duels" lone players could get locked into. Watching with popcorn was always a hoot.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
There'll also be non-gear rewards too: Housing items, cosmetics, mounts, the works.
Honestly? If Blizzard pulls off this system, it sounds like a huge W. Opting into harder random battles in the open world feels like the perfect compromise when it comes to giving us masochists something to chew on while doing our daily rep grinds. I can't wait to have a heart-attack when my Nemesis—er, sorry—Prey target comes barreling out of the underbrush to take my lunch money.
1. Best overall:
Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless
2. Best budget:
Gamakay x Naughshark NS68
3. Best mid-range:
Ducky Zero 6108
4. Best rapid trigger:
Wooting 80HE
5. Best wireless rapid trigger:
Keychron K2 HE
6. Best silent:
Be Quiet! Light Mount
7. Best tenkeyless:
Keychron Q3 Max
8. Best low profile:
NuPhy Air60 HE
9. Best ergonomic:
Kinesis Freestyle Edge RGB
10. Best membrane:
Roccat Magma
Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.