World of Warcraft: Midnight's lead composer feels 'very lucky and happy that we're not using generative AI'

News
By published

The MMO's music continues to be made by humans.

A screencap of the World of Warcraft: Midnight cinematic trailer. An elf with long dark hair and purple eyes faces a bright light in the distance. Two dark blue orbs hover over her plated shoulder pads.
(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Generative AI has been showing up in games so often these days that I don't know who to trust anymore. It seems like every day there's another game studio or publisher plaguing their games with more gen AI voice acting, gen AI chat bots, or gen AI art.

Blizzard developers, however, have come out against gen AI, implying it's not being used in the development of their games. Overwatch game director Aaron Keller told GameSpot last month that the team isn't "comfortable" putting "AI-generated content out in front of players." Former World of Warcraft franchise director John Hight explicitly said no gen AI was being used for the MMO last year, too.

2026 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Tyler Colp

Tyler has covered videogames and PC hardware for 15 years. He regularly spends time playing and reporting on games like Diablo 4, Elden Ring, Overwatch 2, and Final Fantasy 14. While his specialty is in action RPGs and MMOs, he's driven to cover all sorts of games whether they're broken, beautiful, or bizarre.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.