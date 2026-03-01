World of Warcraft: Midnight's lead composer feels 'very lucky and happy that we're not using generative AI'
The MMO's music continues to be made by humans.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Generative AI has been showing up in games so often these days that I don't know who to trust anymore. It seems like every day there's another game studio or publisher plaguing their games with more gen AI voice acting, gen AI chat bots, or gen AI art.
Blizzard developers, however, have come out against gen AI, implying it's not being used in the development of their games. Overwatch game director Aaron Keller told GameSpot last month that the team isn't "comfortable" putting "AI-generated content out in front of players." Former World of Warcraft franchise director John Hight explicitly said no gen AI was being used for the MMO last year, too.
Speaking to Game Informer in a recent interview, WoW: Midnight's lead composer Leo Kaliski says gen AI isn't being used to make the score either. "I think we here at Blizzard feel very lucky and happy that we're not using generative AI," he says. "We're just writing what we think is cool, and are happy to do that."
Kaliski's comment almost makes it sound like all of Blizzard isn't using gen AI, which could be true. But given the specificity of the past comments from each team and Blizzard president Johanna Faries' recent statement to Eurogamer about how the company has a "centralized governance team specifically focused on AI and the role it can or should play in development cycles," I want to be careful assuming too much here.
That said, I think it's notable that Blizzard doesn't seem to be trying to control its messaging around gen AI use, and that it might be allowing the teams to decide if they want to experiment with it or not. This is much different than a CEO who picks up a megaphone and shouts about the glory of AI and how it alone will pioneer the company's future.
Unfortunately, a lot of this could change at any point, especially when we know just how much Blizzard's parent company, Microsoft, is determined to inject gen AI into everything it creates. The best we can hope for is that the developers on the inside can keep it away from their games. I wouldn't be surprised if the relatively new unions at Blizzard are trying to fight this wherever they can.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Tyler has covered videogames and PC hardware for 15 years. He regularly spends time playing and reporting on games like Diablo 4, Elden Ring, Overwatch 2, and Final Fantasy 14. While his specialty is in action RPGs and MMOs, he's driven to cover all sorts of games whether they're broken, beautiful, or bizarre.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.