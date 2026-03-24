AI gaslighting watch: Is there AI in my fridge?

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Answer: No, but there could be intelligent life forming in its recesses.

Mike Ybarra: &quot;Why apologize? AI, in one form or another, will be in every single video game. I don&#039;t get why devs feel the need to bend over for the few folks who can&#039;t accept the reality that AI will be in every single thing - from video games to your fridge (it already is). Man up.&quot;
(Image credit: Mike Ybarra/X)

Former Blizzard president Mike Ybarra said this week that "AI, in one form or another, will be in every single video game," so there's no point in a developer apologizing for using it.

"I don't get why devs feel the need to bend over for the few folks who can't accept the reality that AI will be in every single thing—from video games to your fridge (it already is)," he said. "Man up."

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Maybe Ybarra's got a fridge with AI in it—who knows what pointless wonders can be purchased on the salary of a daily fantasy sports app executive—but I inspected my $800 GE refrigerator and didn't see any generative AI in it whatsoever.

I did see some mangled-looking condiments, so I can't rule out that I haven't accidentally started a seed colony for what will one day become a civilization of sentient mustard people, but I'm going to call this one false: No AI in my fridge!

In other AI gaslighting news, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said last week that "every plumber will become an architect" because of AI. I hope not, because I'm pretty sure we need plumbers.

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Tyler Wilde
Tyler Wilde
Editor-in-Chief, US

Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley during the '80s and '90s, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on early PCs. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now, and PS1 classic Bushido Blade (that's right: he had Bleem!). Tyler joined PC Gamer in 2011, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. His hobbies include amateur boxing and adding to his 1,200-plus hours in Rocket League.

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