Microsoft's head of AI doesn't understand why people don't like AI, and I don't understand why he doesn't understand because it's pretty obvious

Features
By published

Is it really "mindblowing" that people are skeptical of software that consistently doesn't do the things we're told it can do?

A collage of Noto Color thinky face emojis.
(Image credit: Google Noto Color Emoji/Future)

Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman says it's "mindblowing" that people aren't more impressed with generative AI tools.

"Jeez there so many cynics!" wrote Suleyman on X this week. "It cracks me up when I hear people call AI underwhelming. I grew up playing Snake on a Nokia phone! The fact that people are unimpressed that we can have a fluent conversation with a super smart AI that can generate any image/video is mindblowing to me."

And I haven't even mentioned the scraping of copyrighted material that makes these bots possible in the first place, the ugly AI-generated art showing up in videogames and other media, the dangers LLMs pose to vulnerable people, the techno-soothsayers claiming that these busted chatbots can do all of our jobs, and the enormous resource investment going toward AI data centers—all to rapidly commercialize poorly understood technology that doesn't actually do the things we're told it does.

Is it really so hard for the tech industry to understand why not everyone is bowing before their new gods?

AI and machine learning may in fact transform the world, but there's no reason to assume that the transformation will be a good thing unless we actively try to make it a good thing. So far, tech companies have given no indication that they care about anything besides the pursuit of profit. I don't think that we're the cynical ones here.

Razer Blade 16 gaming laptop
Best gaming rigs 2025

1. Best gaming laptop: Razer Blade 16

2. Best gaming PC: HP Omen 35L

3. Best handheld gaming PC: Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS ed.

4. Best mini PC: Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT

5. Best VR headset: Meta Quest 3


👉Check out our list of guides👈

Tyler Wilde
Tyler Wilde
Editor-in-Chief, US

Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley during the '80s and '90s, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on early PCs. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now, and PS1 classic Bushido Blade (that's right: he had Bleem!). Tyler joined PC Gamer in 2011, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. His hobbies include amateur boxing and adding to his 1,200-plus hours in Rocket League.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.