World of Warcraft: Midnight's collector's edition lets you own the Dark Heart, but please don't use this void relic to resurrect an all-devouring shadow god
Seems like a risky collector's item.
World of Warcraft: Midnight is on the horizon, and you know what that means: the time to throw money at an ostentatious collector's edition is almost upon us.
Conveniently, Blizzard has just revealed what Midnight's fanciest edition contains, and while I'm not vibing with it as much as I did with The War Within's, there's some cool stuff in here.
Here's what you'll get:
Game access
- 3 days of Midnight early access
- 30 days of WoW game time
Physical items
- Midnight hardcover art book
- Midnight collector's pin
- Replica of the Dark Heart
Digital items
- Housing items
- Hopeflutter and Doomfeathers pets
- Lightstrider Raiment and Voidstrider Raiment armour transmog sets
- Voidlight Surger mount
- Lightwing Dragonhawk and Voidwing Dragonhawk mounts
It looks like there will be other bits and bobs, too, including 2000 Trader's Tender, which you can splash out with on the trading post, and a boost to level 80. The digital items will also be available in the cheaper epic edition, so the draw of the collector's edition is all the physical items.
WoW's art books are always great, and I still have a few of them sitting on my shelf, but for this expansion the highlight is probably the Dark Heart replica. I wouldn't mind owning one myself, but I don't think it holds a candle to the mighty Gryphon Rider statue from The War Within's 20th anniversary collector's edition.
You'll be able to preorder the collector's edition from October 1 via the Blizzard Gear Store in the US, where it'll set you back a not-insignificant $140. In Europe, meanwhile, you'll be able to get it via regional retailers.
