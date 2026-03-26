Pro World of Warcraft player disconnects mid-fight because he forgot to renew his subscription before Midnight's world first race: 'I actually bought a WoW token, I forgot to use it'

Even the World of Warcraft players who compete at the highest level succumb to the same mistakes as the rest of us. A pro player competing in the world first race for the recently released Midnight expansion was kicked back out to the login screen during a boss fight because he forgot to renew his subscription.

The same player who risked his account for a 4% damage increase a couple of years ago was in the middle of fighting a boss in the new Voidspire raid when his game completely froze. After a beat, the login screen appeared with a message that his subscription had expired. Nobody would've seen it if his point-of-view wasn't being streamed live on his raid leader's Twitch.

"My POV fucked up, I can't see anything," Team Liquid raid leader Maximum interjected while trying to shot call for the team. "[Imfiredup's] fucking subscription expired. Keep going, keep going, keep going. You fucking idiot," he said smiling as laughter erupted in the voice chat.

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You can tell they're professionals because a second later they were back to focusing on the boss. Twitch chat, however, was a blur of laughing emojis and LMAO spam for the rest of the fight. Once it was beginning to look like a failed attempt—as is common with fights as hard as these—Maximum called for the team to reset while trying not to burst out laughing again.

"I actually bought a WoW token, I forgot to use it," Imfiredup said, referring to the in-game items that grant you a 30-day subscription before triggering another round of laughter from his teammates.

Everyone in the guild knows this is actually an embarrassingly common occurrence during world first races. To play at this level, you need multiple accounts with multiple characters ready to go come raid day. Guilds have to be prepared to swap strategies and team compositions at a moment's notice as they search for any advantage they can get. Remembering how many days are left on each account is probably harder to track than their ability cooldowns, which is why this seems to happen to one unlucky player every race.

After a few minutes, the guild was already back trying to make progress on the boss again. It doesn't look like anyone else's subscription lapsed for the rest of the stream, but some of the players were talking about not knowing how much time their accounts had left either. "I will not be checking [my subscription]," one of them joked. "I may disconnect at any moment."