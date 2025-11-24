Two Point Museum lets you run wild in its biggest (and hairiest) DLC to date and players can sink their claws in for free this week

So far we've been thoroughly spoiled in Two Point Museum, treated with an abundance of free updates—from staff memorials to the ever-expanding Digiverse expedition map—and its first major paid DLC Fantasy Finds.

Having recently completed Fantasy Finds, I was impressed at the sheer breadth of content and the incorporation of light RPG mechanics that let me live my best Baldur's Gate life in a museum. But, I was a little dubious when the Zooseum DLC was announced—this could be its own game, no? It felt less exciting, and a shift away from what was unique about Two Point Museum—there's an abundance of Zoo-based management sims out there after all.

As usual, I needn't have worried. The first look at its gameplay alleviated any concerns about it stepping away from its wonderfully absurd roots to become a facsimile of Zoo Tycoon, as tortoises waddle by with vegetable gardens on their back—complete with shed—and tropical birds look like exotic plants.

Two Point Museum: Zooseum | First look! - YouTube Watch On

If you felt short-changed by the lack of a specific museum for Fantasy Finds, Two Point Studios is rectifying this by going all out for its biggest DLC so far, including "100% more lions" and a new museum location: Silverbottom Park. You can send your budding Wildlife experts out to the Farflung Isles expedition map to "rescue" more than 40 wildlife exhibits, and embark on a full five-star campaign. All of this is accessible after completing "the first star of Memento Mile" in career mode, alternatively you can jump straight into it in sandbox mode.

Even better, if you already own Two Point Museum, you'll be able to get a taster of the DLC for free from tomorrow, November 25. This includes Silverbottom Park up to the first star of its campaign and the first three POIs for Farflung Isles. You can also keep everything you unlock as, much like with Fantasy Finds, it's not a time-limited demo and it will become a part of the base game.

If you want to expand upon your menagerie beyond the freebies, the full DLC launches on December 2 and Two Point Studios' next major update, version 7.0, is coming soon with "quality-of-life improvements, bug fixes, and optimisations".