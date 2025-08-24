Two Point Museum's next free update will dive into the digital realm, letting you build a retro arcade among your exhibitions

While I wouldn't say I was surprised by Two Point Museum on launch—I expected it to be another great management sim from Two Point Studios and it proved to be exactly that—I have been surprised by the vigor of its post-launch life.

Since releasing in February, Two Point Studios has been doling out freebies like the world's most financially inept gift shop, adding memorial exhibits in June, a whole new museum to manage in July, and even giving players a chunk of its Fantasy Finds DLC gratis.

Now, another free update has begun booting up like a 486 retrieved from the bowels of Intel. The Digiverse is a new expedition map coming to Two Point Museum next week, letting your experts don their luminescent Tron onesies (Tronsies?) as they delve into the digital realm.

The Digiverse update sees your museum staff teleported into the world of Meat Wizard—Two Point County's premier series of videogames. The expedition map features four points of interest which can be explored by newly recruitable Digital Experts. Hidden in this numerical world are seven new exhibits to retrieve—many of them sprites that you can extract from the Digiverse and display using the latest holographic technology.

Alongside this, players can also build two new interactive displays, both of which are arcade machines hosting various iterations of Meat Wizard, while your museum's workshop can now craft "Power Ups" that provide unspecified bonuses for your institution.

Two Point Museum: Digiverse Trailer | Free Update Coming August 28th! - YouTube Watch On

In a Steam announcement, Two Point Studios explains that the Digiverse map "will grow over time as new rifts are discovered". Whether this refers to in-game progression or stuff to be added in future updates is unclear. Either way, the Digiiverse will form part of the base game when it lands, accessible to players after they complete the campaign's second act Memento Mile.

That's a fair number of extras for a game that felt complete on launch, on top of what Two Point Studios has added already. Indeed, if you haven't explored Two Point Museum yet, I urge you to give it a try. It's by far Two Point Studios' most comprehensive management sim to date, up there with anything Bullfrog released during the genre's golden age. In addition, the expedition and exhibit layer keeps the experience fresh for far longer than most games of its ilk.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Digiverse will upload into Two Point Museum on August 28, as part of the 5.0 update. According to Two Point, that update will also bring "non-Digiverse new stuff, quality of life changes, new language support, bug fixes and a tonne of optimisations."