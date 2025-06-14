Two Point Museum's latest update adds memorial exhibits for staff who vanish on expeditions, which you can put on display or sell for cold, hard profit

It may not have caught the same attention as Clair Obscur or Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, but Two Point Museum is quietly one of the best games released this year. Two Point Studio's latest management sim is comfortably its best yet, and a game that nudges the genre forward in small but meaningful ways. A big part of that is down to its expedition system, where you dispatch different brands of boffins on adventures to retrieve ancient, exotic artifacts for display.

This feature also happens to be at the heart of Two Point Museum's summer update, which targets the adventurers who fail to return from your relic hunting missions. Now, when one of your experts goes missing, you'll be granted a memorial exhibit that you can place inside your museum to commemorate the loss.

While hardly the sunniest new feature Two Point Studios could have added given the season, it is neat. Memorials vary depending on the MIA staff's rank, role and gender, ranging from simple plaques for low-ranking staff, to glittering statues for your most intrepid explorers. You can display these like any other exhibit, but if you don't want to recognise the deeds of your MIA experts, you can also just sell them so you can expand your gift shop filled with tat.

In any case, it's a clever way of ensuring you never come away from an expedition empty-handed. Memorials aside, the update also overhauls the underlying expedition system, aiming to reduce randomisation so players don't have to repeat the same expedition ad nauseum to retrieve every available artifact. Two Point Studios says it's using a "phased approach" to adding this feature in, starting with eight specific expedition locations on the map.

Two Point Museum: Update 3.0 Trailer | OUT NOW ON STEAM! - YouTube Watch On

Elsewhere, the update adds 30 new posters to decorate your cafeterias and gift shops with, while also making several tweaks to the security simulation. Thieves who manage to nab one of your exhibits will now lug it around in a backpack, making it easier to tell the difference between infiltrating and exfiltrating robbers. In addition, burglars who have been revealed but haven't nicked anything yet will play "more suspicious animations".

All of this comes with the usual array of balance tweaks and bug fixes. You can now expect your robot staff to get their perks installed properly, while subtitles for the in-game radio show should now pause with the rest of the game. My favourite fix simply reads "added improvements to the Ransom Message". Nothing like adding an air of mystery to your changelog.

If you've yet to check out Two Point Museum among 2025's deluge of games, I thoroughly recommend that you do. Mollie was similarly enchanted by it in her Two Point Museum review, calling it " one of the neatest, most approachable management sims in recent memory".