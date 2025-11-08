To the rapidly aging person reading this: GameFAQs is 30 years old, and people are sharing their memories of the venerable guide hub
The Video Game FAQ Archive has come a long way.
The older I get, the more malleable my convictions get. Dogma gets supplanted by nuance, relationships grow ever more complicated, and every time I look in the mirror I see an aging face I recognize less each day. It's as if only one thing, one undeniable truth, is certain: I would not have beaten the Subspace Emissary in Super Smash Bros. Brawl at age 8 without GameFAQs.
GameFAQs isn't getting any younger, either. On Nov. 5, it turned 30; and like me, many of its longtime users are taking to the internet to share their memories of the venerable site. You may remember it for its user-uploaded game walkthroughs, cheat code lists, those ASCII art logos people would head their posts with, or even its primordial form as the Video Game FAQ Archive when the site began in 1995.
Hey, happy 30th birthday GameFAQs! Launched on November 5th, 1995! The earliest scrape I can find on Wayback is December 1996, but I doubt the site changed much. But yes, here it is in its earliest days as the Video Game FAQ Archive!— @sharkabytes.bsky.social (@sharkabytes.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2025-11-08T21:23:00.512Z
If you've read PC Gamer for very long, you might remember StarFighters76, a videogame cartographer who has put out over 5,000 custom walkthrough maps on the site over the course of 22 years. You can read an interview with StarFighters76 and other top contributors on a commemorative GameFAQs post by whowasphone404 celebrating 30 years.
That post estimates the site hosts over 82,000 guides, over 178,000 reviews, and over a whopping 5 million screenshots uploaded by its users. It's an interesting trip down memory lane, with some of the site's most prolific writers sharing their memories of Final Fantasy 7, World of Warcraft, Doom, and their history writing the associated guides and reviews. Numbers aside, the history of game guides and online videogame community is woefully incomplete without mentioning GameFAQs.
Despite its old-school feel, the site still comes in clutch here and there, especially if you're trying to muscle your way through a game released before 2000 without the manual. I most recently used the site as I played through the original Phantasy Star, and I'm sure I'll dive into its archives again soon.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.