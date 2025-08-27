Two more heroes have been leaked for Marvel Rivals, but unless NetEase plans to turn Deadpool into a healer, I don't want either in Season 4
Daredevil players are going to need a really good headset.
There's not much time to sit back and appreciate what we have when it comes to Marvel Rivals, as NetEase manages to pump out a staggering amount of new heroes every few months. We only just got Blade added to the game after the world's longest nap, and now everyone's attention has been redirected.
Prominent leaker X0X_LEAK shared a couple of voice interaction clips for both Daredevil and Deadpool, which see both chatting to various Marvel Rivals characters like Squirrel Girl, Venom, and Hulk.
It's not a whole lot to go off, but X0X_LEAK has shared information in the past that has come to fruition, such as the swimsuit skins line-up and the launch build leak, which hinted at characters like Phoenix and Emma Frost joining the roster back in December 2024.
However, just because there are voice lines for a hero doesn't mean that they're next up to bat. X0X, for one, has found voice interactions for Gambit, Rogue, and Colossus.
Considering the speedy cadence at which heroes are added to Marvel Rivals, I'm sure NetEase has a huge planned backlog of which Marvel superheroes are to appear on the roster next. With fan favourites like Deadpool and Daredevil being no-brainer choices. The only real question is when they'll be added and in what order?
Marvel Rivals is restricting itself to just one new hero per half-season, meaning that the next chance for a new hero would be when Season 4 starts on September 12, and even then, only one will make an appearance.
There hasn't been a whole lot of information about what Marvel Rivals Season 4 is going to look like, but seeing as we just got two Duelist heroes over Season 3, I'd hope to see a Vanguard or Strategist added next. I'm not sure how well Daredevil or Deadpool's kits would transfer to either of these classes, though. I suppose Matt Murdock is used to defending people, but I don't really see how a court case unfolding mid-skirmish could help anyone, really.
At the very least, we already have a Deadpool-themed nameplate in Marvel Rivals, courtesy of Marvel Snap, so it's not like NetEase is averse to including this hero. But I'd much rather see Daredevil added before Deadpool, even just so I can see what NetEase has planned for his abilities and ultimate. With how creative the devs have been for previous heroes, I'm sure Daredevil's kit will be exciting, to say the least.
