NetEase is feeling the pressure to keep Marvel Rivals as fresh as launch, so it's releasing a new hero every month starting in Season 3

The first details on Marvel Rivals Season 2 are here. It's called Hellfire Gala, it starts April 11, and the first new hero arriving in-season is Emma Frost, an X-Men villain with telepathic abilities and the power to turn stuff into diamonds. She'll be a Vanguard, and the second hero arriving in Season 2.5 is Ultron, who we don't know jack squat about yet.

NetEase spilled the beans in its latest "Dev Vision" video for Season 2, though arguably the biggest news of the day concerns the future frequency of heroes and seasons. The studio is feeling the pressure to keep Marvel Rivals flush with new content, so it's fast-tracking future seasons.

"Since the launch of Season 1, we've been deeply contemplating how Marvel Rivals can continuously deliver fun and engaging experiences for you all," said creative director Guangyun Chen. "During this time, several discussions on social media have certainly added some pressure on us to keep the game as exciting as it has been since December."

To keep things fresh, NetEase is experimenting with new modes that won't see the light of day for a while. But more immediately, it's also committing to the release of a new hero every month beginning in Season 3. That's a bit surprising, considering Season 1's rollout of the entire Fantastic 4 came with the promise of slower hero introductions in the future. With a new hero dropping every month, Marvel Rivals is setting itself up to double its roster in just a few years. The shooter's growing roster of heroes is a little scary, but NetEase insists "everything is progressing smoothly."

Again, the four-week cycle is set to begin with Season 3, which means the upcoming Season 2 will still be three months as planned.