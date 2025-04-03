NetEase is feeling the pressure to keep Marvel Rivals as fresh as launch, so it's releasing a new hero every month starting in Season 3
After Emma Frost and Ultron debut, new heroes will start arriving even quicker.
The first details on Marvel Rivals Season 2 are here. It's called Hellfire Gala, it starts April 11, and the first new hero arriving in-season is Emma Frost, an X-Men villain with telepathic abilities and the power to turn stuff into diamonds. She'll be a Vanguard, and the second hero arriving in Season 2.5 is Ultron, who we don't know jack squat about yet.
NetEase spilled the beans in its latest "Dev Vision" video for Season 2, though arguably the biggest news of the day concerns the future frequency of heroes and seasons. The studio is feeling the pressure to keep Marvel Rivals flush with new content, so it's fast-tracking future seasons.
"Since the launch of Season 1, we've been deeply contemplating how Marvel Rivals can continuously deliver fun and engaging experiences for you all," said creative director Guangyun Chen. "During this time, several discussions on social media have certainly added some pressure on us to keep the game as exciting as it has been since December."
To keep things fresh, NetEase is experimenting with new modes that won't see the light of day for a while. But more immediately, it's also committing to the release of a new hero every month beginning in Season 3. That's a bit surprising, considering Season 1's rollout of the entire Fantastic 4 came with the promise of slower hero introductions in the future. With a new hero dropping every month, Marvel Rivals is setting itself up to double its roster in just a few years. The shooter's growing roster of heroes is a little scary, but NetEase insists "everything is progressing smoothly."
Again, the four-week cycle is set to begin with Season 3, which means the upcoming Season 2 will still be three months as planned.
Marvel Rivals tier list: Best characters for each role
Marvel Rivals characters: Current and confirmed roster
Marvel Rivals ranks: How to climb in competitive
Marvel Rivals codes: Grab free gear and more
Marvel Rivals crosshairs: The best custom reticles
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Morgan has been writing for PC Gamer since 2018, first as a freelancer and currently as a staff writer. He has also appeared on Polygon, Kotaku, Fanbyte, and PCGamesN. Before freelancing, he spent most of high school and all of college writing at small gaming sites that didn't pay him. He's very happy to have a real job now. Morgan is a beat writer following the latest and greatest shooters and the communities that play them. He also writes general news, reviews, features, the occasional guide, and bad jokes in Slack. Twist his arm, and he'll even write about a boring strategy game. Please don't, though.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.