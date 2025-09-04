The next two heroes coming to Marvel Rivals have officially been announced, and I only know who one of them is

Season 4: The Heart of the Dragon Official Trailer | Clashes unfold Sept 12, 2025 | Marvel Rivals - YouTube Watch On

As usual, there's been rumours flying around about which two new heroes would be coming to Marvel Rivals Season 4 pretty much as soon as Season 3's newbies were confirmed. There was some speculation that a couple of Spider-Man's friends would be joining the roster, but now we know for sure who's ready for September 12.

The datamine leak that emerged last week was only partly correct; instead of getting Deadpool and Daredevil for Season 4, we're only getting Daredevil, but I'm sure Deadpool is scheduled to join the roster soon enough.

I'm very excited to see how Daredevil will be adapted into Marvel Rivals, but as he's down to be Season 4.5's hero, NetEase hasn't released very much information on his character yet; we don't even know what his role is going to be. But if the Season 4 trailer is anything to go off of he'll likely be a Duelist and perhaps even another dive hero.

All I know is that he's moving like a Marvel Rivals hero who loves to pick on the backline, but I suppose he needs to if he's going to take on the newest Vanguard, Angela, an Asgardian bounty hunter.

Angela may be one of the lesser-known heroes to join the Marvel Rivals roster. I certainly didn't know who she was when I first saw the announcement trailer, although she did have Asgardian written all over her with her golden wings and commanding presence. She didn't appear in Marvel Comics until Age of Ultron issue 10 back in 2013, but has since then appeared in quite a few comics.

But I'm more interested in what she'll bring to Marvel Rivals as the first flying Vanguard. We've had floating Vanguards, we've had Vanguards who can swing around and jump really high, but I'm not quite sure what a flying one would look like. I'm guessing that while she'll have the ability to stay airborne, this won't be her main draw, as Vanguards should usually stay close to the objective or their team, unless they're second tanking.

But she stayed airborne most of the time during the Season 4 trailer and looked pretty badass while doing it, so I'm open to anything at this stage.

The Season 4 trailer also gave us a brief look at the stage for the new map, K'un-Lun Heart of Heaven, which will be a Convergence mode, and a description of the upcoming narrative arc.

"The Timestream Entanglement has drawn the Seven Capitals together, forming the Heart of Heaven," the trailer description reads. "After Knull’s fall, Hela is imprisoned in the An'Hay-Zhidi, where Dizang—Devil of the Eighth City—dares her to atone for her sins. But Angela will not forgive her betrayal. She arrives in the Heart of Heaven demanding Hela be handed over, yet its guardian refuses to surrender someone under his protection. Justice will be served and a debt will be paid."

But that can't be the only adversary in Marvel Rivals, not when Doctor Doom is about and still craving attention. "But while they fight, an even greater danger stirs," the description continues. "Doctor Doom seeks to steal the Chronal Chi of the slumbering dragon Shou-Lao, threatening to unravel the fate of the Heavens themselves." Someone needs to put Doom's messy self in a box or something; he can't keep getting away with stuff like this.