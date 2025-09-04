Marvel Rivals Season 4 release date, Angela details, patch notes, and more

Marvel Rivals Season 4 continues the strong pace set by the previous season but adds some much-needed quality-of-life features, along with a few things I never knew I needed. Of course, we're getting two new heroes, maps, modes, events, and a fresh battle pass to grind through, too.

Below, I'll go over all you need to know about Marvel Rivals Season 4 right now, including the release date and the latest news on new heroes and other content arriving in the next major update.

Season 4: The Heart of the Dragon Official Trailer | Clashes unfold Sept 12, 2025 | Marvel Rivals - YouTube Watch On

Marvel Rivals Season 4 launches on Friday, September 12, 2025, after server downtime at 1 am PDT / 4 am EST / 9 am GMT, which coincides with the end of Season 3 (though the battle pass will stick around).

The mid-season update, Season 4.5, should launch on or around Friday, October 10, 2025, just one month after the first half of the update. Honestly, I'm still not used to this faster pace, with full seasons lasting just two months.

Here's everything new in Season 4:

New heroes: Angela and Daredevil

New map: K'un-Lun Heart of Heaven (Convergence mode)

Arcade mode: Clone Rumble and Giant-Size Brain Blast are permanent modes

Favourite heroes: You can now add heroes to a favourites section of hero selection for easier access

Dedicated slow walk button on PC

Gallery Card download feature

Custom colours and Moods in chat

New accessories

Ultimate ability VFX customisation will now be visible to all players by default, though you can opt out in the settings

Balance changes

New team-ups

The most surprising news is actually seeing Marvel Rivals come to PS4, coinciding with the launch of the update. Given how spotty performance is on PC, I'm surprised it even runs on PS4, but it's good news nonetheless.

Additionally, while placement matches are coming in the future, this feature isn't making it into Season 4. Nevertheless, forcing players to complete placement matches before entering the competitive scene officially should help overall match quality.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Marvel Rivals Season 4 new heroes

(Image credit: NetEase)

The new heroes in Marvel Rivals Season 4 are none other than Angela and Daredevil, arriving in the 4.0 and 4.5 updates, respectively.

Angela

Angela is a Vanguard hero, finally giving us the first new tank since Emma Frost at the start of Season 2. This one-winged warrior and ex-Asgardian assassin can make various weapons on the fly, like a spear to dive into enemy lines, a shield to block incoming damage, or divebombing with dual axes in her ultimate to crush enemies and protect allies. Quite the intimidating hero, no? Just what I've been looking for as a tank main.

Daredevil

Since Daredevil is the Season 4.5 hero, we don't know all that much about him. While his role is yet to be confirmed, I can't see Daredevil being anything other than a Duelist, meaning we'll likely be seeing our third DPS hero in over a four-month period when he eventually arrives.

Marvel Rivals Season 4 patch notes

(Image credit: NetEase)

NetEase has given us an overview of all the balance changes coming in the Marvel Rivals Season 4 patch notes, and it's looking pretty promising (finally):

⬆️ Peni Parker (ultimate buff) ⬆️ Thor (ultimate buff) ⬆️ Doctor Strange (boost to offensive power) ⬆️ Invisible Woman (ultimate buff) ⬆️ Jeff the Landshark (ultimate buff) ⬆️ Ultron (ultimate buff) ⬆️ Scarlet Witch ⬆️ Blade ⬆️ Moon Knight

⬇️ Squirrel Girl (long-range poke nerf) ⬇️ Black Panther (survivability nerf) ⬇️ Psylocke (burst damage nerf) ⬇️ Luna Snow (ultimate duration shortened) ⬇️ Loki (damage and healing nerf) ⬇️ Emma Frost ⬇️ Captain America

Interestingly, NetEase confirmed that "prominent heroes like Magneto, Phoenix, Cloak & Dagger, [and others], aren't seeing changes in this patch", so it looks like they'll remain strong picks in Season 4.

Marvel Rivals Season 4 team-ups

Unsurprisingly, Marvel Rivals Season 4 also introduces and changes several team-up abilities: