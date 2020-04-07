Here are all the badges and rank names in Valorant

Riot Games has revealed the seven different Valorant ranks, and what the badges for each look like. Since Valorant was announced, Riot has emphasised the game's competitive features, stressing the strengths of its anti-cheat software and netcode. So if you want to show off your skills and want to know know how you can progress in Valorant, here are all the ranks in the game.

All Valorant ranks

Thanks to @FionnonFire, we now know the seven different ranks through which you can grind. In ascending order, the Valorant ranks are:

Mercenary

Soldier

Veteran

Hero

Legend

Mythic

Immortal

Each rank has three different levels within it: Mercenary 1, then 2 and 3, then Soldier 1, and so on. You will have to play a few games unranked before you're given you're first badge. It's not surprising that a game from the company behind League of Legends has a familiar progression system, but it looks like there will be more tiers to Valorant's top ranks than its MOBA.

While we now know what the Valorant ranks are and how they look, there are still information details we don't know. Since they exist in League, level decay and MMR resets are a possibility, but are as yet unconfirmed.

(Image credit: Riot Games)

It doesn't take very much to get me interested in progression in a shooter. I never get anywhere impressive, but I still try. Anyway, pursuing that gold, sparkling Immortal badge is at least enough to make me feel bad languishing in the sad, grey Mercenary bracket.

If you're still on the fence about the game, the Valorant beta is happening now. Morgan reckons the addition of hero powers makes it more than just a simple CS:GO clone.