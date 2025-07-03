Mecha Break factions explained
Does your starting faction choice matter in the mech-based PvP game?
Choosing a Mecha Break faction is a slightly perplexing affair—the mech-based battler offers you ten different options to choose from, each highlighted alongside a specific character. The problem is it gives you zero indication of what the difference is or whether it even matters, stumping you before you've even picked a pilot.
If you've just hopped in, browse our Mecha Break tier list to decide your first Striker, but otherwise, here's all the info you need about factions in Mecha Break, and whether that initial choice actually matters.
All Mecha Break factions
There are four different factions available when you first launch into Mecha Break, each of which is connected to the ten specific squads you can pick:
- Thalassic Federation
- Marine Force
- Striker Test Team
- Blitztroopers
- Vulturia Alliance
- Misra Special Force
- Wyvernbinder Squad
- Lunar-Mare
- Special Landing Task Force
- Lunar-Mare Defense Force
- Cygnia Union
- Circulus Sea Aviation Unit
- Royal Air Brigade
- Misra Multinational Brigade
Do Mecha Break factions matter?
The long and the short of it is, no, Mecha Break factions don't seem to matter at all—pretty unusual when the game highlights them so significantly as part of your pilot choice. Unless Amazing Seasun has some kind of sneaky plan to make them matter in future, which I 100% doubt, the factions are there purely for flavour.
Considering you can also change character in Mecha Break, and faction is linked to individual characters, it would make zero sense for your faction to have any mechanical importance. A bit of a wasted opportunity, really. The closest you can get to a proper faction of any kind is joining a "Tactical Unit", which is a special player group that's part of the current Rally Order Mecha Break event.
Mecha Break Mission Tokens: Matrix Selections
Mecha Break Matrix Credits: Gear up
Mecha Break Corite: Purchase cosmetics
Mecha Break ranks: All competitive ratings
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.