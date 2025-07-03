Mecha Break factions explained

Choosing a Mecha Break faction is a slightly perplexing affair—the mech-based battler offers you ten different options to choose from, each highlighted alongside a specific character. The problem is it gives you zero indication of what the difference is or whether it even matters, stumping you before you've even picked a pilot.

If you've just hopped in, browse our Mecha Break tier list to decide your first Striker, but otherwise, here's all the info you need about factions in Mecha Break, and whether that initial choice actually matters.

All Mecha Break factions

(Image credit: Amazing Seasun)

There are four different factions available when you first launch into Mecha Break, each of which is connected to the ten specific squads you can pick:

Thalassic Federation Marine Force Striker Test Team Blitztroopers

Vulturia Alliance Misra Special Force Wyvernbinder Squad

Lunar-Mare Special Landing Task Force Lunar-Mare Defense Force

Cygnia Union Circulus Sea Aviation Unit Royal Air Brigade Misra Multinational Brigade



Do Mecha Break factions matter?

The long and the short of it is, no, Mecha Break factions don't seem to matter at all—pretty unusual when the game highlights them so significantly as part of your pilot choice. Unless Amazing Seasun has some kind of sneaky plan to make them matter in future, which I 100% doubt, the factions are there purely for flavour.

Considering you can also change character in Mecha Break, and faction is linked to individual characters, it would make zero sense for your faction to have any mechanical importance. A bit of a wasted opportunity, really. The closest you can get to a proper faction of any kind is joining a "Tactical Unit", which is a special player group that's part of the current Rally Order Mecha Break event.