Marvel Rivals is turning up the heat with a new busted hero who can steal powers from her enemies to create shields, heal, and turn invisible

Just as was promised, Rogue is being teased as the new hero for Marvel Rivals season 5.5. This follows on from her partner Gambit being introduced at the start of the season and scenes of their wedding kicking off the narrative turmoil.

We all knew that Rogue was going to be a bit of a monster as soon as it was confirmed that Gambit would be taking the Strategist bullet, as her powers are no joke. But I'm happy/terrified to confirm that her bark really is as bad as her bite with this one. Aside from appearing as a brawl tank, Rogue's main ability allows her to steal other enemy heroes' powers.

Rogue: Tempted to Touch | Character Reveal | Marvel Rivals - YouTube Watch On

These are all the powers we know she can steal so far:

Thor's awakening state

Doctor Strange's shield

Groot's walls

Emma Frost's diamond state

One of Phoenix's attacks

Iron Fist's healing

Psylocke's invisibility

Invisible Woman's projectile punches

Loki's healing lamps

It's a hell of a roster of powers to choose from, but unfortunately, you won't be able to use all of these in one match, well, not unless the enemy team keeps changing heroes to include one of these characters. As before, Rogue can use a stolen power; she has to steal it.

It doesn't look like the process of stealing powers actually takes too long, but it does mean you have to get up close and personal to an enemy player, and chances are, the rest of their team. It doesn't seem like she'll have any invincibility frames while stealing a power, so you'll just have to rely on your team to protect you, or that the opposing team will be so terrified of your power that they'll all just stay away.

Rogue certainly seems like a terrifying hero to go up against, and when used correctly, could become something of a season 1 Hela server admin. But as with all new heroes in Marvel Rivals, they'll start out OP and then eventually get nerfed or made redundant as a new season rolls around. So I guess all the rest of us can do is ride the Rogue wave and enjoy bullying the other team with their own abilities.