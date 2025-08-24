Deadlock's latest character basically gets a portal gun, and his ult teleports enemies to a void hotel where they have to do a platforming challenge

Valve has once again broken its silence on its upcoming hero shooter-meets-MOBA Deadlock. Six new playable characters were announced last week and Valve has been slowly revealing more about each of them in the days since. The latest might be one of the game's coolest characters yet, featuring an ability clearly inspired by another Valve franchise.

Officially added on August 22, the Doorman uses bells, luggage carts, and doorways to take out opponents. The Doorway ability is straight out of Portal—you place two connected doors that players and (most) projectiles can travel through.

The glowing surface of the doors looks similar to the portals in Portal, but with a sweet swirling gold animation. With Splitgate 2 on ice after a disastrous launch, I guess there was plenty of room for the OGs of this winning mechanic to reclaim it for themselves.

The Doorman has a couple other abilities, as well, including Call Bell. This bomb-like ability does two bursts of spirit damage, one on impact and a second after a short delay. The second blast also reduces weapon accuracy and movement speed.

Then there's the Luggage Cart ability, so named because if you've ever wanted to run someone over with a luggage cart, now's your chance. This ability deals spirit damages and drags enemies away. It can also stun opponents if the cart hits a wall.

Lastly, the Doorman can use Hotel Guest to teleport opponents to the Baroness Hotel, a little pocket dimension platforming challenge where they pay for their stay in spirit damage. Opponents have to rush to the hotel's exit elevator to return to wherever they were teleported from.

The Doorman is available to play now in Deadlock, along with a couple other heroes from the new line-up including Mina and Billy. Valve is adding another new hero every two days through this week. You can vote for which one from the remaining roster you want to see next using votes earned each time you complete a game.

If you haven't tried Deadlock yet, getting access is a bit tricky. It's still in closed beta and you need to be friends with someone on Steam who already has access to the game to get in yourself.

If you don't know anyone who's already in the closed beta, there's a dedicated megathread on the Deadlock subreddit where new players can share their Steam friend codes to request access from existing players.