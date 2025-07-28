'Costume designer, take notes': The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast plays their first Marvel Rivals game and gets stunlocked by the Malice skin

As part of the promotion for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the cast sat down and met their Marvel Rivals counterparts, since new movie-themed costumes have been added to the game. It went as well as you'd expect, considering the cast only had a limited amount of time to learn the game, but some parts left more of an impression than others.

"Meet the family," Marvel Rivals says in a social media post. "Marvel Studios The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast's genuine reactions as they try out Marvel Rivals." I have a feeling NetEase imagined a more wholesome encounter for cast members Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and it was going well, that was until the infamous Malice costume crashed the party.

While Kirby joked that this is "my favourite bit of her as well," and to "watch out for the sequel." All the other cast members could muster up were looks of utter disbelief, followed by Pascal saying, "Costume designer, take notes."

To be fair, the reactions to the Malice skin are completely valid. I fear that I've become almost completely numb to the goonerisms in Marvel Rivals and forget that there are people out there who don't have to look at its content almost every day.

Streamer Loserfruit does bring things back down to earth as she ran through each Fantastic Four hero alongside their respective cast member to reveal more about the game than its near-coma-inducing costumes. Starting in the practice range, everyone gets to grips with the various abilities of each hero first and then checks out all the ultimate abilities on offer. Some of which are easier to pull off than others.

One of the hardest ults to manage in Marvel Rivals is Mister Fantastic's, as it inflates him into a massive ball and sees him bounce around the map. It can be easy to lose control, as Pascal figured out: "I just hit a wall! And another wall!" He then asks the age-old question of "Are there console classes that one can take" to get better at the game. My advice would be to just find a decent streamer and take notes from them, or just hit your head against the proverbial wall until it starts to make sense.

Throwing a bunch of actors into the chaos of a Marvel Rivals fight is actually quite cruel when I think about it. But it does make for some great content, if only to get the screenshot of all the male leads staring at the pinnacle of skin design—Malice herself.