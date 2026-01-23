'There's no way that's real': Marvel Rivals devs send streamer Kingsman free units after he got wrongfully kicked out of a $40,000 Marvel Rivals tournament

The Marvel Rivals esports community was embroiled in new drama over the weekend after a streamer tournament that was originally put on to celebrate and show off the addition of Deadpool to the roster went wrong.

The $40k tournament, hosted by BasimZB, started getting traction after Kingsman265_ (the top-ranked Magik player) revealed that he was wrongfully kicked out of the competition. His crime? Simply asking a teammate to change off Black Widow and to pick a character better suited for the comp they were likely about to come up against. And may I just add that Kingsman asked very nicely as well, much nicer than I would have if there was prize money on the line.

The response to his request wasn't as nice, though. The team lead, Cece, alongside the Widow main Zazza, and Kingsman's duo Luci, piled on him, making fun of the fact that he wanted to try in the tournament and then attacking his character in now leaked messages. It was also revealed that Zazza's boyfriend was the one who got Kingsman kicked from the competition after sending over an embellished evidence document to Basim.

All in all, it was a pretty shitty thing to watch unfold, but the universe has seemingly righted itself (which it rarely does, so that's a win, I guess), as Kingsman has been cleared of any wrongdoing by Basim.

"I was never on that team," Basim says during a stream. "If I could go back in time, I shouldn't have kicked anybody; I should have just let it play out. I should not, as the tournament organiser, I should not have stepped in, regardless of what anyone was saying.

"I absolutely made the wrong decision. I've been saying that for the last four days. But on that team, they knew what was going on the whole time, and nobody said anything. It's so fucked."

Kingsman has also received a massive amount of support from the community, getting flooded with new viewers, $3,000 from one fan, and a massive amount of subs: "I open up the stream, and I see 5,000 people," Kingsman says during a stream. "How do I filter the chat for subs? I've never had to do that before."

Kingsman was even sent Marvel Rivals units from the devs: "The Marvel Rivals devs just gave me units so I can purchase Magik skins. There is no way that is real, no way!"

He's got so much support, in fact, Kingsman has now resorted to asking the community to stop sending him money: "I have to preface this. Please stop giving me money. I think three people have sent me $500. This is ridiculous, you have to stop, I've already made more than the $3,000 that I would've won for winning first place in the tournament. So stop giving me money. Thank you, guys, so much for all of the gifted subs, but you have to stop. This is way too much." It's certainly not a bad problem to have, but it's still nice to see some Twitch subs going to good use.