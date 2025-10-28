Arc Raiders punishes players who fail to extract in time by simply dropping a meteor on their heads, but there is one way to survive the blast
What a way to go.
I am a sheep. Stick a timer at the top of my screen, and I'll be gone way before it runs out. I don't even need to know what the consequences are; I just know that it's counting down to something I probably don't want to see, so I'll pack up and leave way before the final few minutes. But not everybody is like that; some players are braver than I.
Cut to -Aone, who posted onto Reddit exactly what happens if you wait too long in Arc Raiders: "Not sure how many of you have actually seen it, so here's what happens when the timer runs out."
The longer you wait, the more panicky your guide gets as she warns that time is quickly running out for you to get to an extraction lift and get out. Holding fast triggers a huge meteor-like Arc orbiter to descend from the stratosphere and land in your area, sending shockwaves to knock you out and cut you off from the server.
At the end of the day, Arc Raiders is an extraction shooter, so extracting is kind of a big deal. I was often out well before the timer ran over, leaving with at least 10 minutes to go, as calling the extraction takes a while, and you also have to worry about Arcs or other players ambushing you while you wait.
But for those of you who want to maximise your time looting and don't want to lose all your stuff by failing to reach the extraction point, listen up. Apparently, if you call the extraction just before the clock hits zero, you will get a small grace period as the game waits for the elevator to crawl up to the surface.
I guess I'm just built different from r/ArcRaiders
"It doesn't matter who called the extract," a player explains. "As long as anyone on the map called the last extract, you can survive the blast. But you have to get into that extract with them if you actually want to get out with your loot."
It's a bit of an immersion breaker for those who like a credible threat, but it's nice to know there is an option to get out for players who have trouble keeping track of time. "Too many safety nets kill the stress of getting back on time," another player points out. "Like you better get back... ok I mean it this time... ok one last chance."
Honestly, all I care about is getting my trinkets back home safe and sound, and if that means running through clouds of rubble and surviving an impact blast that could've killed the dinosaurs, then I'll do just that.
