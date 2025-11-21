The voice of Geralt isn't worried about Ciri's recasting in The Witcher 4: 'I think she's going to do a great job'

Passing on the mantle.

Ciri smiles while looking up.
(Image credit: CDPR / Epic)

The Witcher 4 is bound to, as most of CDPR's games end up doing (even if it takes them a while), shake the RPG firmament. Especially given this time, it's got a new lead: With Ciri taking over the role of the game's protagonist, donning Geralt's old boots for her own adventure. Not only that, but the new lead has a new voice actor, with Ciara Berkeley stepping into the role in place of Jo Wyatt.

Geralt's long-time voice actor, Doug Cockle, has been enthusiastic about the choice to have Ciri take the lead—and withering towards people who need to "read the damn books". And now, in a sweet display of voice actor camaraderie, he's stated that he thinks Berkeley will nail the new role, too.

