Geralt will definitely appear in The Witcher 4, Doug Cockle confirms (again): 'I can't wait to see what they do'

Doug Cockle, voice of Geralt of Rivia in CD Projekt Red's trilogy of Witcher games, has returned to his role this week in Netflix's animated movie adaptation Sirens of the Deep. He told me that getting into Geralt's voice is like "slipping into a warm bath" but also like a muscle he's done a lot of training on. Sirens of the Deep may just be a warmup then, because he also confirmed that he's going to be involved with The Witcher 4.

"I can confirm that Geralt will appear in The Witcher 4," Cockle told me in an interview, reiterating what CDPR also confirmed after revealing its first trailer for the game back in December, at the end of which we heard Geralt's voice, implying would turn up somehow. "I just can't say exactly in what way or how much," Cockle added.

Now, Cockle's said this before. Back in August he said "Geralt will be part of the game," caveating the same thing: that he wasn't sure to what extent and in what capacity.

Apparently he got a bit of a finger-wagging from CDPR, he admitted later, for running his mouth before it had gotten to do its official reveal. We learned in November that The Witcher 4 is now in full production and then the first proper trailer for The Witcher 4 turned up at The Game Awards in December. Presumably he's gotten the thumbs up to be confirming things this time around, since he's not really saying anything that CDPR didn't already back in December.

"I'm thrilled," Cockle said of finding out that Ciri would become the new protagonist for the series. "I can't wait to see what they do with Witcher 4. I'm excited to go on Ciri's journey with her."

But don't go reading into that statement too literally and get Doug in trouble again. I imagine he probably means "go on Ciri's journey" in a metaphorical way. As far as we know for now.