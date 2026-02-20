The best Geralt, Doug Cockle, completed The Witcher 3, got the best ending, and was driven 'bonkers' by the Bloody Baron quest

And now we know he's got a thing for red heads.

It must be incredibly weird to play a game and constantly hear your own voice popping off—especially when that game is as long as The Witcher 3. But that didn't stop the best version of Geralt of Rivia, Doug Cockle, from playing through the entirety of the game and netting himself the best ending.

Chatting to GoatedSynro on YouTube (cheers, GamesRadar), Cockle said he's played through the game once, "I don't have enough time in my life to find all the endings", but that he got the ending he wanted the first time around.

I don't think I'll ever tire of listening to Cockle talk about The Witcher—and thankfully he doesn't seem sick of talking about it, either. And it's also a treat to listen to a performer enthuse about the game as a player, rather than just as someone who worked on it. It's well worth giving the video a watch to hear his full romance and location rankings.

