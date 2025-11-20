Rumors about The Sims 4 remastered are probably bunk, but we already know EA is quietly cooking up some unified multi-platform Sims Hub

The fate of The Sims 4 has been a big question mark for, oh, over a year now. There was the announcement that The Sims 5 isn't happening, the still-unexplained The Sims Hub collective platform unifying different games, the recent EA buyout news that has content creators stepping back from their official partnerships, and now rumors of a Sims 4 remaster. I wouldn't put much stock in that last one though.

Rumors about a possible Sims 4 remaster came to a boil earlier this week thanks to a post by The Sims Community collecting a small handful of vague "I know something you don't" style posts on X by those claiming to have some inside info. It's either a "rewrite" of The Sims 4 or a "remaster" or "Sims 4 HD," according to a variety of unconfirmed sources.

There were also images leaked from a playtest—of what appears to be the same mobile Sims game playtests that have been leaking on the regular for around a year—along with mention of a "platform for the future" likely referring to the same The Sims Hub that EA vaguely announced last year and has yet to officially mention again.

After enough hubbub about what a Sims 4 remaster might entail, how it would affect existing DLCs, and whether EA would attempt to charge money for it while leaving the current un-remastered base game free, one of the bigger sims modding and content creators SimMattically stepped in with a post on X to debunk it all:

"I’m in no position to reveal anything about it, nor do I want to, but with so much partial information floating around after the leak and so many discussions happening everywhere, I feel like it’s okay to clarify at least one thing: there’s no Sims 4 remaster."

What we do know from EA's official communication from the past year or so is that there are several different Sims games in the works, including the multi-platform Project Rene and a Sims mobile game, which it hopes to tie together on a platform called The Sims Hub with a shared user content gallery and marketplace. That's the big not-really-a-secret that these rumors seem to hinge on.

Beyond that, EA's declined to comment on the many leaks and community meltdowns since that announcement beyond one very quick little finger wag tucked in a larger announcement that playtests are "slices of experiences" and may not always be for what we think they are.

If EA wants The Sims 4 to continue shambling on as a forever game in this new platform, it probably will continue with the commitment to bug fixes that it's embarked on and may even be working on some kind of engine-level overhaul for The Sims 4 for the same reason. As usual, it probably won't deign to give any details.

With the buyout looming, I suspect even EA itself doesn't fully know the future of The Sims 4, regardless of what internal plans and playtests it's been running up until now. I've reached out to EA for comment on The Sims 4 remaster rumors and will update this story if I get a reply.