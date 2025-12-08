The Game Awards reveals fan-voted Players' Voice nominees, and I'm sorry to say that Megabonk is once again out of the show
It's been a ride, but the ride is over.
The final nominees for the Players' Voice category at The Game Awards 2025 have been announced, and I'm sorry to say that indie darling Megabonk is—again—out of the running. And this time, there's no coming back.
It's been quite a journey for Megabonk. Developer Vedinad withdrew the game from contention in the Best Debut Indie Game category in November, revealing that it wasn't really a debut game at all: Vedinad has previously released games under other studio names. But two weeks later, it elbowed its way back—so back—in the Players' Voice category, which unlike every other TGA category is chosen entirely by fans.
Well, the fans have chosen not to have Megabonk in the running for the Players' Voice category. This year's final nominees are:
Clair Obscur might seem like the obvious favorite here, because it's the obvious favorite everywhere, but the fact that the Players' Voice category comes down to a public vote—that is, whichever community can most effectively rally its troops to the cause—really opens things up.
Congrats to our final 5 nominees for #TheGameAwards Players' Voice, a 100% fan voted award.Clair Obscur: Expedition 33DispatchGenshin ImpactHollow Knight: SliksongWuthering WavesVote now to select the winner: https://t.co/S6KIGLKvbc pic.twitter.com/Nvy5awJs50December 8, 2025
Vedinad handled the loss with grace: When Palworld communications director Bucky said on X that Megabonk will "forever be the game of 2025 to me," they replied, "My heart bleeds with you... but just know that your bonks are worth more than any game award."
The Game Awards 2025 get underway with a preshow at 4:30 pm PT/7:30 pm ET on December 11.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
