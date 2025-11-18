Megabonk developer withdraws from 'Best Debut Indie Game' nomination at The Game Awards for a pretty good reason: 'It's not my debut game'
Vedinad says they've previously released games under other studio names.
The Vampire Survivors-like Megabonk is one of the big indie hits of the year, selling a million copies in just two weeks and earning a nomination for best debut indie game in The Game Awards 2025. That sort of exposure is a big deal, especially for a small indie release, but developer vedinad said they're withdrawing from the show for one simple and very understandable reason: Megabonk isn't actually their first game.
"It's an honor and a dream for Megabonk to be nominated for TGA, but unfortunately I don't think it qualifies for the category 'Debut Indie Game'," vedinad wrote on X (via Kotaku). "I've made games in the past under different studio names, so Megabonk is not my debut game.
"I really appreciate the nomination, support and votes, but it doesn't feel right in this category. You should vote for another one of the amazing debut titles, they are all amazing games!"
Numerous replies credit vedinad—who signed off the message as John Megabonk—for their honesty, but one or two invoked memories of Dave the Diver, which was nominated for Best Indie Game at The Game Awards in 2023. Dave the Diver looks and plays like an indie game, but was developed by Mintrocket, a division of Korean behemoth Nexon.
That sparked all kinds of interesting conversations about whether facts or vibes should determine whether an 'indie game' is really indie—and in fact a year later, Dave the Diver game director Jaeho Hwang weighed in to say that as far as he's concerned, it's not an indie game.
I think it's also fair to acknowledge that "debut" is something of a flexible term too. Vedinad may have released other games under other studio names (he didn't say which games, for the record, nor did he specify prior studio names) but so have other nominees: Dispatch developer AdHoc Studios, for example, was founded by veterans of Telltale, while Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 studio Sandfall Interactive is headed up by ex-Ubisoft people.
None of which is meant to suggest any sort of impropriety here, or that other developers should also remove themselves from the category: Just that the instability of the game industry can make determining what is and isn't a "debut game" a facts-or-vibes debate of its own.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
In a message posted on X, Game Awards host Geoff Keighley said vedinad had "reached out to clarify that he is an established solo developer who had been presenting himself as a new creator."
"We’re grateful for his honesty," Keighley wrote. "As a result, MegaBonk will be removed from the category."
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.