Oblivion Remastered trainer locations—NPCs for every combat, magic, and stealth skill
Here's where to find every skill trainer in Oblivion Remastered, including those fussy Master Trainers.
There are 21 Oblivion Remastered skills divided into three distinct categories: Combat, Magic, and Stealth. Skills start at level 5 and cap at 100, but Oblivion's hero has an allowance of seven major skills they can prioritize early on. It sounds like a lot, sure, but there's a few ways to quickly level Oblivion skills, like enlisting the aid of a trainer.
Trainers will raise any of your skill levels as long as you have enough gold, making the teacher NPCs some of the most important people in the game. Whether you're looking to inch closer to level 100 or get a magic skill high enough to cast better spells, Oblivion's skill trainers have you covered.
Skill ranks in Oblivion Remastered
Your seven specialty skills in Oblivion start at level 25, the Apprentice rank, while everything else drops in priority to a minor skill with a much lower starting value. Every skill in Oblivion is divided into five rank milestones that provide unique benefits upon reaching the corresponding level.
Oblivion skill ranks:
- Novice (0–24)
- Apprentice (25–49)
- Journeyman (50–74)
- Expert (75–99)
- Master (100)
If you don't want to grind XP to level up skills, then Oblivion trainers can boost up to skill points per level. To make the most of the limited opportunities, use trainers to improve your skills that are already at a high level.
How to use trainers in Oblivion Remastered
Trainers can improve any of your skills by one point in exchange for some gold. You can use a trainer to level up a skill five times per level. Some trainers are only available during certain hours, so just skip time if you don't see the training option when speaking to an NPC. Once you fill your XP bar and take a nap to level up, your trainer allowance gets reset.
All trainers are divided into three skill categories: Apprentice, Journeyman, and Master. Trainer skill names don't exactly line up with the skill categories for players, but they're close. Apprentice level trainers can improve your skills to level 40, and Journeyman trainers can improve your skills to level 70. Only Master trainers can raise skills to the level 100 cap.
How to unlock Master Trainers
Master trainers must be unlocked with short side quests before they'll train you. Other trainers don't have any requirements barring a few exceptions (guild-affiliated trainers will only train you after joining the guild).
You need a recommendation from a Journeyman trainer in order to unlock the corresponding Master trainer quest. Once you've reached level 70 in a skill and ask a Journeyman trainer for help, they'll add the Master quest to your journal for that skill.
All combat skill trainer locations
Quite a few of the Combat Skill trainers are Fighters Guild members, so they'll only train you if you join up. There's no reason not to, though, since you won't be locked out of any other quests or content by becoming a member.
We've organized their respective trainer locations by Oblivion's seven combat skill specialties: Armorer, Athletics, Blade, Block, Blunt, Hand-to-Hand, and Heavy Armor.
Rank
Trainer
Location
Apprentice
Tadrose Helas
Bravil Fighters Guild
Apprentice
Eitar
The Dividing Line in Leyawiin
Journeyman
Rohssan
A Fighting Chance in Imperial City Market District
Journeyman
Rasheda
Fire and Steel in Chorrol
Master
Gin-Wulm
Imperial City's Market District
To unlock the master Armorer Gin-Wulm, all you have to do is buy and read a book called The Armorer's Challenge. Reading the book unlocks new dialogue that will lead to Gin-Wulm training you. You can buy the book at the First Edition bookshop in the Imperial City Market District.
Rank
Trainer
Location
Apprentice
Uuras
Skingrad
Apprentice
Mahei
Leyawiin
Journeyman
Hauls-Ropes-Faster
The Fo'c'sle in Anvil
Journeyman
Honditar
Chorrol
Master
Rusia Bradus
Anvil
To unlock the master Athletics trainer Rusia Bradus, you have to discover 30 unique locations on the map. Once you've marked 30 places on your map, she'll train you.
Rank
Trainer
Location
Apprentice
Naspia Cosma
Castle Cheydinhal
Apprentice
Right-Wind
Bruma Fighters Guild
Journeyman
Rhano
Anvil Fighters Guild
Journeyman
Sherina
Leyawiin Fighters Guild
Master
Alix Lencolia
Faregyl Inn, south of Imperial City
To unlock the master Blade trainer Alix Lencolia, you have to reach a Fame or Infamy level of 20 or higher. Once you've made a name for yourself, Alix will train you.
Rank
Trainer
Location
Apprentice
Huurwen
Anvil Fighters Guild
Apprentice
Fadus Calidius
Skingrad Fighters Guild
Journeyman
Lum gro-Baroth
Chorrol Fighters Guild
Journeyman
Ambroise Canne
Skingrad
Master
Andragil
Northern Bravil
Before the master Block trainer Andragil will train you, you have to pass a quick blocking test where she beats you senseless to gauge your abilities. If you pass, she'll train your Block skill.
Rank
Trainer
Location
Apprentice
Bugak gro-Bol
Leyawiin
Apprentice
Vigdis
Anvil Fighters Guild
Journeyman
Azzan
Anvil Fighters Guild
Journeyman
Christophe Marane
Brina Cross Inn, north of Anvil
Master
Irene Metrick
Imperial City Elven Gardens District
To unlock Irene Metrick's services, you need to have killed at least 50 unique human enemies. Once you've passed Irene's personal kill count, she will train you in the art of Blunt weapons.
Rank
Trainer
Location
Apprentice
Nahsi
Bravil Fighters Guild
Apprentice
Rufrius Vincius
Anvil Fighters Guild
Journeyman
Davela Hlaren
Imperial Bridge Inn, outside of Bravil
Journeyman
Ra'qanar
Castle Cheydinhal
Master
Helvius Cecia
Bruma
To unlock master level Hand-to-Hand training from Helvius Cecia, you have to beat him in a fistfight. Once you get his HP down to half, he'll surrender and offer to upgrade your Hand-to-Hand skill.
Rank
Trainer
Location
Apprentice
Brodras
Leyawiin Fighters Guild
Apprentice
Brumph gra-Gash
Bruma Fighters Guild
Journeyman
Valus Odiil
Chorrol
Journeyman
Vanardo
Imperial City Market District
Master
Pranal
The Roxey Inn, northeast of the Imperial City
To unlock Pranal's master Heavy Armor training, you have to bring him a silver pitcher and four matching silver glasses to impress the innkeeper he's crushing on. After delivering the goods, Pranal will train you in Heavy Armor during the evenings.
All Magic Skill trainer locations
Just like the Fighters Guild dominated the combat skill training, the nerds at the Mages Guild own this section. A few of magic trainers won't offer their services until you join the Mages Guild, but you don't need to complete any quests beyond that.
Magic trainers account for another seven skills in Oblivion, including: Alchemy, Alteration, Conjuration, Destruction, Illusion, Mysticism, and Restoration.
Rank
Trainer
Location
Apprentice
Felen Relas
Anvil Mages Guild
Apprentice
S'drassa
Leyawiin Mages Guild
Journeyman
Ardaline
Bravil Mages Guild
Journeyman
Brotch Calus
Bruma
Master
Sinderion
Skingrad
To unlock Sinderion's services as the master Alchemy trainer, you have to bring him two rare bottles of wine. Once this short side quest is complete, he can raise your Alchemy skill to 100.
Rank
Trainer
Location
Apprentice
Dovyn Aren
Imperial City Market District
Apprentice
Hil the Tall
Great Chapel of Arkay (Cheydinhal)
Journeyman
Abhuki
Faregyl Inn, south of Imperial City
Journeyman
Athragar
Chorrol Mages Guild
Master
Tooth-in-the-Sea
On the coast north of Bravil
The master Alteration trainer Tooth-in-the-Sea requires you to survive three in-game hours underwater before he'll train you. A custom spell or potion can provide enough Water Breathing to satisfy him. Also, shout out to all my Argonians who can breathe underwater naturally. After passing the test, you can train Alteration to 100 with Tooth-in-the-Sea.
Rank
Trainer
Location
Apprentice
Sulinus Vassinus
Castle Bravil
Apprentice
Fathis Aren
Skingrad Mages Guild
Journeyman
Arentus Falvius
Great Chapel of Talos (Bruma)
Journeyman
Alberic Litte
Chorrol Mages Guild
Master
Olyn Seran
Molag Bal's Shrine
Olyn Seran, the master Conjuration trainer, needs to see you summon a Faded Wraith before he'll train you. You can buy the spell from Gaspare Stegine at the Arcane University. After showing Seran your summon, his services will be unlocked.
Rank
Trainer
Location
Apprentice
Chanel
Castle Chorrol
Apprentice
J'skar
Bruma Mages Guild
Journeyman
Delphine Jend
Bravil Mages Guild
Journeyman
Marc Gulitte
Anvil Mages Guild
Master
Brasla Andaren
Wayshrine of Kynareth
Brasla Andaren has a ridiculous request before she'll train you in the art of Destruction. She needs a whopping 20 bear pelts for some reason. Bears spawn in the wild quite often, but general stores everywhere carry bear pelts in their inventories, too. Bring Brasla the bear pelts and you'll unlock her training services.
Also, novice Destruction mages may encounter a bug at the Cheydinhal Mages Guild when trying to train with an NPC named Trayvond the Redguard. Trayvond does technically offer training services, but the game has his skill value set at 0 so it never works.
Rank
Trainer
Location
Apprentice
Jantus Brolus
Great Chapel of Arkay (Cheydinhal)
Apprentice
Deetsan
Cheydinhal Mages Guild
Journeyman
Carahil
Anvil Mages Guild
Journeyman
Kud-Ei
Bravil Mages Guild
Master
Mastina Floria
Arcane University Chironasium
You have to bring 10 Welkynd Stones to Mastina Floria to unlock her master training services. Welkynd Stones are located in Ayelid Ruins all over Cyrodiil.
Rank
Trainer
Location
Apprentice
Angalmo
Chorrol Mages Guild
Apprentice
Druja
Skingrad Mages Guild
Journeyman
Boderi Farano
Arcane University Mystic Archives
Journeyman
Ita Rienus
Bravil Mages Guild
Master
Dagail
Leyawiin Mages Guild
To unlock Dagail's training services, you have to close at least three Oblivion gates. This is retroactive, so any adventuring you've done leading up to this point will count. Main story Oblivion gates like the ones in Kvatch or Bruma count, too.
Rank
Trainer
Location
Apprentice
Cirroc
Great Chapel of Talos (Bruma)
Apprentice
Marie Palielle
Great Chapel of Julianos (Skingrad)
Journeyman
Kinther
Great Chapel of Mara (Bravil)
Journeyman
Beem-Kiurz
Great Chapel of Arkay (Cheydinhal)
Journeyman
Marz
Great Chapel of Mara (Bravil)
Journeyman
Ohtesse
Great Chapel of Arkay (Cheydinhal)
Master
Oleta
Chapel of Akatosh (Kvatch)
Oleta is one of the survivors of Kvatch, and her master training services only become available after completing Breaking the Siege of Kvatch. Once the city is liberated and cleared of Daedra, Oleta will train you in the art of Restoration.
All Stealth Skill Trainer locations
Unlike the combat and magic categories, leveling Stealth skills won't require swearing your allegiance to any guild. The locations for the last batch of skills in Oblivion include six specialties: Acrobatics, Light Armor, Marksman, Mercantile, Security, and Sneak.
Rank
Trainer
Location
Apprentice
Quill-Weave
Imperial City Elven Gardens District
Apprentice
Ida Vlinorman
Anvil
Journeyman
Tsrava
Leyawiin
Journeyman
Ganredhel
Cheydinhal
Master
Torbern
Aerin's Camp
Torbern's training services aren't locked behind any quests. As long as you're able to reach Aerin's Camp, he'll train you in Acrobatics.
Rank
Trainer
Location
Apprentice
Olfand
Nord Winds (Bruma)
Apprentice
Dul gro-Shug
Imperial City Elven Gardens District
Journeyman
Luciana Galena
Bravil
Journeyman
Ahdarji
Leyawiin
Master
J'bari
Leyawiin
J'bari's master quest is super easy. All you have to do is bring him an Elven Cuirass — no enchantments, nothing special. If your Light Armor skill is high enough for J'bari's lessons, then you're probably a high enough level to buy an Elven Cuirass from any armor shop.
Rank
Trainer
Location
Apprentice
Edla Dark-Heart
Regner's House (Bruma)
Apprentice
Shameer
Skingrad
Journeyman
Pinarus Inventius
Anvil
Journeyman
Reman Broder
Skingrad
Journeyman
Melliwin
Dunbarrow Cove
Master
Alawen
Troll Candle Camp
Alawen's master quest is just as easy as the last one. She just needs you to equip an Elven Bow. These aren't rare, and you should be able to buy one from a weapon shop if you're far enough in the game to need master Marksman training.
Rank
Trainer
Location
Apprentice
Foroch
Gottshaw Inn
Apprentice
Mach-Na
Mach-Na's Books (Cheydinhal)
Journeyman
Margarte
Leyawiin
Journeyman
Seed-Neeus
Northern Goods and Trade (Chorrol)
Journeyman
Khafiz
Dunbarrow Cove
Master
Palonirya
Divine Elegance (Imperial City Market District)
Palonirya won't train you unless you show up with at least 10,000 gold in your pockets. If you're short on cash, just sell some stuff to her and flex your Mercantile abilities. Once you have 10,000 gold, she'll agree to train you.
Rank
Trainer
Location
Apprentice
Malintus Ancrus
Chorrol
Apprentice
Samuel Bantien
Imperial City Talos Plaza District
Journeyman
Dro'shanji
Bravil
Journeyman
Mandil
Othrelo's House (Imperial City Elven Gardens District)
Journeyman
Tahm Blackwell
Dunbarrow Cove
Master
J'banna
Imperial City Prison
To unlock J'banna's training services, you have to collect a letter from an NPC in Bravil. It's just some shady thief-type stuff, no big deal for someone looking to learn more about lockpicking. Once you bring the note to J'banna, he'll train you in Security.
Rank
Trainer
Location
Apprentice
City-Swimmer
Bravil
Apprentice
Glistel
Chorrol
Apprentice
Rowley Eardwulf
Wawnet Inn
Journeyman
Othrelos
Imperial City Elven Gardens District
Journeyman
Mirabelle Monet
Fo'c's'le (Anvil)
Journeyman
Kovan Kren
Dunbarrow Cove
Master
Marana Rian
Imperial City Temple District
Marana Rian asks you to prove yourself by stealing a special coin from her pocket before she'll train you. Since your Sneak skill has to be pretty high to reach this point in the first place, you shouldn't have any trouble lifting the coin from her.
Rank
Trainer
Location
Apprentice
Alga
Honmund's House (Bruma)
Apprentice
Eris Senim
Great Chapel of Mara (Bravil)
Apprentice
Uravasa Othrelas
Great Chapel of Mara (Bravil)
Journeyman
Varon Vamori
Bravil
Journeyman
Gruiand Garrana
Great Chapel of Arkay (Cheydinhal)
Journeyman
Jak Silver
Dunbarrow Cove
Journeyman
Inuis Colus
Great Chapel of Arkay (Cheydinhal)
Master
Tandilwe
Temple of the One (Imperial City Temple District)
The master of Speechcraft is a woman of the people, so she asks you to speak with every single beggar in Cyrodiil before she'll train you. There are 19 total beggars in the game: five in the Imperial City and two in every other major city.
This is retroactive, so any chatting you've done leading up to this point will count. There's no way to check which beggars you've already crossed off the list, though, so a quick tour around the province is the best way to unlock Tandilwe's training services.
