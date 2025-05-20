Oblivion Remastered trainer locations—NPCs for every combat, magic, and stealth skill

There are 21 Oblivion Remastered skills divided into three distinct categories: Combat, Magic, and Stealth. Skills start at level 5 and cap at 100, but Oblivion's hero has an allowance of seven major skills they can prioritize early on. It sounds like a lot, sure, but there's a few ways to quickly level Oblivion skills, like enlisting the aid of a trainer.

Trainers will raise any of your skill levels as long as you have enough gold, making the teacher NPCs some of the most important people in the game. Whether you're looking to inch closer to level 100 or get a magic skill high enough to cast better spells, Oblivion's skill trainers have you covered.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Skill ranks in Oblivion Remastered

Your seven specialty skills in Oblivion start at level 25, the Apprentice rank, while everything else drops in priority to a minor skill with a much lower starting value. Every skill in Oblivion is divided into five rank milestones that provide unique benefits upon reaching the corresponding level.

Oblivion skill ranks:

Novice (0–24)

(0–24) Apprentice (25–49)

(25–49) Journeyman (50–74)

(50–74) Expert (75–99)

(75–99) Master (100)

If you don't want to grind XP to level up skills, then Oblivion trainers can boost up to skill points per level. To make the most of the limited opportunities, use trainers to improve your skills that are already at a high level.

How to use trainers in Oblivion Remastered

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Trainers can improve any of your skills by one point in exchange for some gold. You can use a trainer to level up a skill five times per level. Some trainers are only available during certain hours, so just skip time if you don't see the training option when speaking to an NPC. Once you fill your XP bar and take a nap to level up, your trainer allowance gets reset.

All trainers are divided into three skill categories: Apprentice, Journeyman, and Master. Trainer skill names don't exactly line up with the skill categories for players, but they're close. Apprentice level trainers can improve your skills to level 40, and Journeyman trainers can improve your skills to level 70. Only Master trainers can raise skills to the level 100 cap.

How to unlock Master Trainers

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Master trainers must be unlocked with short side quests before they'll train you. Other trainers don't have any requirements barring a few exceptions (guild-affiliated trainers will only train you after joining the guild).

You need a recommendation from a Journeyman trainer in order to unlock the corresponding Master trainer quest. Once you've reached level 70 in a skill and ask a Journeyman trainer for help, they'll add the Master quest to your journal for that skill.

All combat skill trainer locations

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Quite a few of the Combat Skill trainers are Fighters Guild members, so they'll only train you if you join up. There's no reason not to, though, since you won't be locked out of any other quests or content by becoming a member.

We've organized their respective trainer locations by Oblivion's seven combat skill specialties: Armorer, Athletics, Blade, Block, Blunt, Hand-to-Hand, and Heavy Armor.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Armorer trainers Rank Trainer Location Apprentice Tadrose Helas Bravil Fighters Guild Apprentice Eitar The Dividing Line in Leyawiin Journeyman Rohssan A Fighting Chance in Imperial City Market District Journeyman Rasheda Fire and Steel in Chorrol Master Gin-Wulm Imperial City's Market District

To unlock the master Armorer Gin-Wulm, all you have to do is buy and read a book called The Armorer's Challenge. Reading the book unlocks new dialogue that will lead to Gin-Wulm training you. You can buy the book at the First Edition bookshop in the Imperial City Market District.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Athletics trainers Rank Trainer Location Apprentice Uuras Skingrad Apprentice Mahei Leyawiin Journeyman Hauls-Ropes-Faster The Fo'c'sle in Anvil Journeyman Honditar Chorrol Master Rusia Bradus Anvil

To unlock the master Athletics trainer Rusia Bradus, you have to discover 30 unique locations on the map. Once you've marked 30 places on your map, she'll train you.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Blade trainers Rank Trainer Location Apprentice Naspia Cosma Castle Cheydinhal Apprentice Right-Wind Bruma Fighters Guild Journeyman Rhano Anvil Fighters Guild Journeyman Sherina Leyawiin Fighters Guild Master Alix Lencolia Faregyl Inn, south of Imperial City

To unlock the master Blade trainer Alix Lencolia, you have to reach a Fame or Infamy level of 20 or higher. Once you've made a name for yourself, Alix will train you.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Block trainers Rank Trainer Location Apprentice Huurwen Anvil Fighters Guild Apprentice Fadus Calidius Skingrad Fighters Guild Journeyman Lum gro-Baroth Chorrol Fighters Guild Journeyman Ambroise Canne Skingrad Master Andragil Northern Bravil

Before the master Block trainer Andragil will train you, you have to pass a quick blocking test where she beats you senseless to gauge your abilities. If you pass, she'll train your Block skill.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Blunt trainers Rank Trainer Location Apprentice Bugak gro-Bol Leyawiin Apprentice Vigdis Anvil Fighters Guild Journeyman Azzan Anvil Fighters Guild Journeyman Christophe Marane Brina Cross Inn, north of Anvil Master Irene Metrick Imperial City Elven Gardens District

To unlock Irene Metrick's services, you need to have killed at least 50 unique human enemies. Once you've passed Irene's personal kill count, she will train you in the art of Blunt weapons.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Hand-to-Hand trainers Rank Trainer Location Apprentice Nahsi Bravil Fighters Guild Apprentice Rufrius Vincius Anvil Fighters Guild Journeyman Davela Hlaren Imperial Bridge Inn, outside of Bravil Journeyman Ra'qanar Castle Cheydinhal Master Helvius Cecia Bruma

To unlock master level Hand-to-Hand training from Helvius Cecia, you have to beat him in a fistfight. Once you get his HP down to half, he'll surrender and offer to upgrade your Hand-to-Hand skill.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Heavy Armor trainers Rank Trainer Location Apprentice Brodras Leyawiin Fighters Guild Apprentice Brumph gra-Gash Bruma Fighters Guild Journeyman Valus Odiil Chorrol Journeyman Vanardo Imperial City Market District Master Pranal The Roxey Inn, northeast of the Imperial City

To unlock Pranal's master Heavy Armor training, you have to bring him a silver pitcher and four matching silver glasses to impress the innkeeper he's crushing on. After delivering the goods, Pranal will train you in Heavy Armor during the evenings.

All Magic Skill trainer locations

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Just like the Fighters Guild dominated the combat skill training, the nerds at the Mages Guild own this section. A few of magic trainers won't offer their services until you join the Mages Guild, but you don't need to complete any quests beyond that.

Magic trainers account for another seven skills in Oblivion, including: Alchemy, Alteration, Conjuration, Destruction, Illusion, Mysticism, and Restoration.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Alchemy trainers Rank Trainer Location Apprentice Felen Relas Anvil Mages Guild Apprentice S'drassa Leyawiin Mages Guild Journeyman Ardaline Bravil Mages Guild Journeyman Brotch Calus Bruma Master Sinderion Skingrad

To unlock Sinderion's services as the master Alchemy trainer, you have to bring him two rare bottles of wine. Once this short side quest is complete, he can raise your Alchemy skill to 100.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Alteration trainers Rank Trainer Location Apprentice Dovyn Aren Imperial City Market District Apprentice Hil the Tall Great Chapel of Arkay (Cheydinhal) Journeyman Abhuki Faregyl Inn, south of Imperial City Journeyman Athragar Chorrol Mages Guild Master Tooth-in-the-Sea On the coast north of Bravil

The master Alteration trainer Tooth-in-the-Sea requires you to survive three in-game hours underwater before he'll train you. A custom spell or potion can provide enough Water Breathing to satisfy him. Also, shout out to all my Argonians who can breathe underwater naturally. After passing the test, you can train Alteration to 100 with Tooth-in-the-Sea.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Conjuration trainers Rank Trainer Location Apprentice Sulinus Vassinus Castle Bravil Apprentice Fathis Aren Skingrad Mages Guild Journeyman Arentus Falvius Great Chapel of Talos (Bruma) Journeyman Alberic Litte Chorrol Mages Guild Master Olyn Seran Molag Bal's Shrine

Olyn Seran, the master Conjuration trainer, needs to see you summon a Faded Wraith before he'll train you. You can buy the spell from Gaspare Stegine at the Arcane University. After showing Seran your summon, his services will be unlocked.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Destruction trainers Rank Trainer Location Apprentice Chanel Castle Chorrol Apprentice J'skar Bruma Mages Guild Journeyman Delphine Jend Bravil Mages Guild Journeyman Marc Gulitte Anvil Mages Guild Master Brasla Andaren Wayshrine of Kynareth

Brasla Andaren has a ridiculous request before she'll train you in the art of Destruction. She needs a whopping 20 bear pelts for some reason. Bears spawn in the wild quite often, but general stores everywhere carry bear pelts in their inventories, too. Bring Brasla the bear pelts and you'll unlock her training services.

Also, novice Destruction mages may encounter a bug at the Cheydinhal Mages Guild when trying to train with an NPC named Trayvond the Redguard. Trayvond does technically offer training services, but the game has his skill value set at 0 so it never works.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Illusion trainers Rank Trainer Location Apprentice Jantus Brolus Great Chapel of Arkay (Cheydinhal) Apprentice Deetsan Cheydinhal Mages Guild Journeyman Carahil Anvil Mages Guild Journeyman Kud-Ei Bravil Mages Guild Master Mastina Floria Arcane University Chironasium

You have to bring 10 Welkynd Stones to Mastina Floria to unlock her master training services. Welkynd Stones are located in Ayelid Ruins all over Cyrodiil.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Mysticism trainers Rank Trainer Location Apprentice Angalmo Chorrol Mages Guild Apprentice Druja Skingrad Mages Guild Journeyman Boderi Farano Arcane University Mystic Archives Journeyman Ita Rienus Bravil Mages Guild Master Dagail Leyawiin Mages Guild

To unlock Dagail's training services, you have to close at least three Oblivion gates. This is retroactive, so any adventuring you've done leading up to this point will count. Main story Oblivion gates like the ones in Kvatch or Bruma count, too.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Restoration trainers Rank Trainer Location Apprentice Cirroc Great Chapel of Talos (Bruma) Apprentice Marie Palielle Great Chapel of Julianos (Skingrad) Journeyman Kinther Great Chapel of Mara (Bravil) Journeyman Beem-Kiurz Great Chapel of Arkay (Cheydinhal) Journeyman Marz Great Chapel of Mara (Bravil) Journeyman Ohtesse Great Chapel of Arkay (Cheydinhal) Master Oleta Chapel of Akatosh (Kvatch)

Oleta is one of the survivors of Kvatch, and her master training services only become available after completing Breaking the Siege of Kvatch. Once the city is liberated and cleared of Daedra, Oleta will train you in the art of Restoration.

All Stealth Skill Trainer locations

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Unlike the combat and magic categories, leveling Stealth skills won't require swearing your allegiance to any guild. The locations for the last batch of skills in Oblivion include six specialties: Acrobatics, Light Armor, Marksman, Mercantile, Security, and Sneak.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Acrobatics trainers Rank Trainer Location Apprentice Quill-Weave Imperial City Elven Gardens District Apprentice Ida Vlinorman Anvil Journeyman Tsrava Leyawiin Journeyman Ganredhel Cheydinhal Master Torbern Aerin's Camp

Torbern's training services aren't locked behind any quests. As long as you're able to reach Aerin's Camp, he'll train you in Acrobatics.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Light Armor trainers Rank Trainer Location Apprentice Olfand Nord Winds (Bruma) Apprentice Dul gro-Shug Imperial City Elven Gardens District Journeyman Luciana Galena Bravil Journeyman Ahdarji Leyawiin Master J'bari Leyawiin

J'bari's master quest is super easy. All you have to do is bring him an Elven Cuirass — no enchantments, nothing special. If your Light Armor skill is high enough for J'bari's lessons, then you're probably a high enough level to buy an Elven Cuirass from any armor shop.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Marksman trainers Rank Trainer Location Apprentice Edla Dark-Heart Regner's House (Bruma) Apprentice Shameer Skingrad Journeyman Pinarus Inventius Anvil Journeyman Reman Broder Skingrad Journeyman Melliwin Dunbarrow Cove Master Alawen Troll Candle Camp

Alawen's master quest is just as easy as the last one. She just needs you to equip an Elven Bow. These aren't rare, and you should be able to buy one from a weapon shop if you're far enough in the game to need master Marksman training.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Mercantile trainers Rank Trainer Location Apprentice Foroch Gottshaw Inn Apprentice Mach-Na Mach-Na's Books (Cheydinhal) Journeyman Margarte Leyawiin Journeyman Seed-Neeus Northern Goods and Trade (Chorrol) Journeyman Khafiz Dunbarrow Cove Master Palonirya Divine Elegance (Imperial City Market District)

Palonirya won't train you unless you show up with at least 10,000 gold in your pockets. If you're short on cash, just sell some stuff to her and flex your Mercantile abilities. Once you have 10,000 gold, she'll agree to train you.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Security trainers Rank Trainer Location Apprentice Malintus Ancrus Chorrol Apprentice Samuel Bantien Imperial City Talos Plaza District Journeyman Dro'shanji Bravil Journeyman Mandil Othrelo's House (Imperial City Elven Gardens District) Journeyman Tahm Blackwell Dunbarrow Cove Master J'banna Imperial City Prison

To unlock J'banna's training services, you have to collect a letter from an NPC in Bravil. It's just some shady thief-type stuff, no big deal for someone looking to learn more about lockpicking. Once you bring the note to J'banna, he'll train you in Security.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sneak trainers Rank Trainer Location Apprentice City-Swimmer Bravil Apprentice Glistel Chorrol Apprentice Rowley Eardwulf Wawnet Inn Journeyman Othrelos Imperial City Elven Gardens District Journeyman Mirabelle Monet Fo'c's'le (Anvil) Journeyman Kovan Kren Dunbarrow Cove Master Marana Rian Imperial City Temple District

Marana Rian asks you to prove yourself by stealing a special coin from her pocket before she'll train you. Since your Sneak skill has to be pretty high to reach this point in the first place, you shouldn't have any trouble lifting the coin from her.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Speechcraft trainers Rank Trainer Location Apprentice Alga Honmund's House (Bruma) Apprentice Eris Senim Great Chapel of Mara (Bravil) Apprentice Uravasa Othrelas Great Chapel of Mara (Bravil) Journeyman Varon Vamori Bravil Journeyman Gruiand Garrana Great Chapel of Arkay (Cheydinhal) Journeyman Jak Silver Dunbarrow Cove Journeyman Inuis Colus Great Chapel of Arkay (Cheydinhal) Master Tandilwe Temple of the One (Imperial City Temple District)

The master of Speechcraft is a woman of the people, so she asks you to speak with every single beggar in Cyrodiil before she'll train you. There are 19 total beggars in the game: five in the Imperial City and two in every other major city.

This is retroactive, so any chatting you've done leading up to this point will count. There's no way to check which beggars you've already crossed off the list, though, so a quick tour around the province is the best way to unlock Tandilwe's training services.