Recommended reading

Oblivion Remastered trainer locations—NPCs for every combat, magic, and stealth skill

Guides
By published

Here's where to find every skill trainer in Oblivion Remastered, including those fussy Master Trainers.

A Trainer in Oblivion Remaster
(Image credit: Bethesda)
Jump to:

There are 21 Oblivion Remastered skills divided into three distinct categories: Combat, Magic, and Stealth. Skills start at level 5 and cap at 100, but Oblivion's hero has an allowance of seven major skills they can prioritize early on. It sounds like a lot, sure, but there's a few ways to quickly level Oblivion skills, like enlisting the aid of a trainer.

Trainers will raise any of your skill levels as long as you have enough gold, making the teacher NPCs some of the most important people in the game. Whether you're looking to inch closer to level 100 or get a magic skill high enough to cast better spells, Oblivion's skill trainers have you covered.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Skill ranks in Oblivion Remastered

Your seven specialty skills in Oblivion start at level 25, the Apprentice rank, while everything else drops in priority to a minor skill with a much lower starting value. Every skill in Oblivion is divided into five rank milestones that provide unique benefits upon reaching the corresponding level.

Oblivion skill ranks:

  • Novice (0–24)
  • Apprentice (25–49)
  • Journeyman (50–74)
  • Expert (75–99)
  • Master (100)

If you don't want to grind XP to level up skills, then Oblivion trainers can boost up to skill points per level. To make the most of the limited opportunities, use trainers to improve your skills that are already at a high level.

How to use trainers in Oblivion Remastered

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Trainers can improve any of your skills by one point in exchange for some gold. You can use a trainer to level up a skill five times per level. Some trainers are only available during certain hours, so just skip time if you don't see the training option when speaking to an NPC. Once you fill your XP bar and take a nap to level up, your trainer allowance gets reset.

All trainers are divided into three skill categories: Apprentice, Journeyman, and Master. Trainer skill names don't exactly line up with the skill categories for players, but they're close. Apprentice level trainers can improve your skills to level 40, and Journeyman trainers can improve your skills to level 70. Only Master trainers can raise skills to the level 100 cap.

How to unlock Master Trainers

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Master trainers must be unlocked with short side quests before they'll train you. Other trainers don't have any requirements barring a few exceptions (guild-affiliated trainers will only train you after joining the guild).

You need a recommendation from a Journeyman trainer in order to unlock the corresponding Master trainer quest. Once you've reached level 70 in a skill and ask a Journeyman trainer for help, they'll add the Master quest to your journal for that skill.

All combat skill trainer locations

A Hero in Oblivion Remastered looking out over the world, they're holding a sword and focused on Combat Skills

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Quite a few of the Combat Skill trainers are Fighters Guild members, so they'll only train you if you join up. There's no reason not to, though, since you won't be locked out of any other quests or content by becoming a member.

We've organized their respective trainer locations by Oblivion's seven combat skill specialties: Armorer, Athletics, Blade, Block, Blunt, Hand-to-Hand, and Heavy Armor.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Armorer trainers

Rank

Trainer

Location

Apprentice

Tadrose Helas

Bravil Fighters Guild

Apprentice

Eitar

The Dividing Line in Leyawiin

Journeyman

Rohssan

A Fighting Chance in Imperial City Market District

Journeyman

Rasheda

Fire and Steel in Chorrol

Master

Gin-Wulm

Imperial City's Market District

To unlock the master Armorer Gin-Wulm, all you have to do is buy and read a book called The Armorer's Challenge. Reading the book unlocks new dialogue that will lead to Gin-Wulm training you. You can buy the book at the First Edition bookshop in the Imperial City Market District.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Athletics trainers

Rank

Trainer

Location

Apprentice

Uuras

Skingrad

Apprentice

Mahei

Leyawiin

Journeyman

Hauls-Ropes-Faster

The Fo'c'sle in Anvil

Journeyman

Honditar

Chorrol

Master

Rusia Bradus

Anvil

To unlock the master Athletics trainer Rusia Bradus, you have to discover 30 unique locations on the map. Once you've marked 30 places on your map, she'll train you.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Blade trainers

Rank

Trainer

Location

Apprentice

Naspia Cosma

Castle Cheydinhal

Apprentice

Right-Wind

Bruma Fighters Guild

Journeyman

Rhano

Anvil Fighters Guild

Journeyman

Sherina

Leyawiin Fighters Guild

Master

Alix Lencolia

Faregyl Inn, south of Imperial City

To unlock the master Blade trainer Alix Lencolia, you have to reach a Fame or Infamy level of 20 or higher. Once you've made a name for yourself, Alix will train you.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Block trainers

Rank

Trainer

Location

Apprentice

Huurwen

Anvil Fighters Guild

Apprentice

Fadus Calidius

Skingrad Fighters Guild

Journeyman

Lum gro-Baroth

Chorrol Fighters Guild

Journeyman

Ambroise Canne

Skingrad

Master

Andragil

Northern Bravil

Before the master Block trainer Andragil will train you, you have to pass a quick blocking test where she beats you senseless to gauge your abilities. If you pass, she'll train your Block skill.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Blunt trainers

Rank

Trainer

Location

Apprentice

Bugak gro-Bol

Leyawiin

Apprentice

Vigdis

Anvil Fighters Guild

Journeyman

Azzan

Anvil Fighters Guild

Journeyman

Christophe Marane

Brina Cross Inn, north of Anvil

Master

Irene Metrick

Imperial City Elven Gardens District

To unlock Irene Metrick's services, you need to have killed at least 50 unique human enemies. Once you've passed Irene's personal kill count, she will train you in the art of Blunt weapons.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Hand-to-Hand trainers

Rank

Trainer

Location

Apprentice

Nahsi

Bravil Fighters Guild

Apprentice

Rufrius Vincius

Anvil Fighters Guild

Journeyman

Davela Hlaren

Imperial Bridge Inn, outside of Bravil

Journeyman

Ra'qanar

Castle Cheydinhal

Master

Helvius Cecia

Bruma

To unlock master level Hand-to-Hand training from Helvius Cecia, you have to beat him in a fistfight. Once you get his HP down to half, he'll surrender and offer to upgrade your Hand-to-Hand skill.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Heavy Armor trainers

Rank

Trainer

Location

Apprentice

Brodras

Leyawiin Fighters Guild

Apprentice

Brumph gra-Gash

Bruma Fighters Guild

Journeyman

Valus Odiil

Chorrol

Journeyman

Vanardo

Imperial City Market District

Master

Pranal

The Roxey Inn, northeast of the Imperial City

To unlock Pranal's master Heavy Armor training, you have to bring him a silver pitcher and four matching silver glasses to impress the innkeeper he's crushing on. After delivering the goods, Pranal will train you in Heavy Armor during the evenings.

All Magic Skill trainer locations

Using a magic spell in Oblivion Remastered

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Just like the Fighters Guild dominated the combat skill training, the nerds at the Mages Guild own this section. A few of magic trainers won't offer their services until you join the Mages Guild, but you don't need to complete any quests beyond that.

Magic trainers account for another seven skills in Oblivion, including: Alchemy, Alteration, Conjuration, Destruction, Illusion, Mysticism, and Restoration.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Alchemy trainers

Rank

Trainer

Location

Apprentice

Felen Relas

Anvil Mages Guild

Apprentice

S'drassa

Leyawiin Mages Guild

Journeyman

Ardaline

Bravil Mages Guild

Journeyman

Brotch Calus

Bruma

Master

Sinderion

Skingrad

To unlock Sinderion's services as the master Alchemy trainer, you have to bring him two rare bottles of wine. Once this short side quest is complete, he can raise your Alchemy skill to 100.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Alteration trainers

Rank

Trainer

Location

Apprentice

Dovyn Aren

Imperial City Market District

Apprentice

Hil the Tall

Great Chapel of Arkay (Cheydinhal)

Journeyman

Abhuki

Faregyl Inn, south of Imperial City

Journeyman

Athragar

Chorrol Mages Guild

Master

Tooth-in-the-Sea

On the coast north of Bravil

The master Alteration trainer Tooth-in-the-Sea requires you to survive three in-game hours underwater before he'll train you. A custom spell or potion can provide enough Water Breathing to satisfy him. Also, shout out to all my Argonians who can breathe underwater naturally. After passing the test, you can train Alteration to 100 with Tooth-in-the-Sea.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Conjuration trainers

Rank

Trainer

Location

Apprentice

Sulinus Vassinus

Castle Bravil

Apprentice

Fathis Aren

Skingrad Mages Guild

Journeyman

Arentus Falvius

Great Chapel of Talos (Bruma)

Journeyman

Alberic Litte

Chorrol Mages Guild

Master

Olyn Seran

Molag Bal's Shrine

Olyn Seran, the master Conjuration trainer, needs to see you summon a Faded Wraith before he'll train you. You can buy the spell from Gaspare Stegine at the Arcane University. After showing Seran your summon, his services will be unlocked.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Destruction trainers

Rank

Trainer

Location

Apprentice

Chanel

Castle Chorrol

Apprentice

J'skar

Bruma Mages Guild

Journeyman

Delphine Jend

Bravil Mages Guild

Journeyman

Marc Gulitte

Anvil Mages Guild

Master

Brasla Andaren

Wayshrine of Kynareth

Brasla Andaren has a ridiculous request before she'll train you in the art of Destruction. She needs a whopping 20 bear pelts for some reason. Bears spawn in the wild quite often, but general stores everywhere carry bear pelts in their inventories, too. Bring Brasla the bear pelts and you'll unlock her training services.

Also, novice Destruction mages may encounter a bug at the Cheydinhal Mages Guild when trying to train with an NPC named Trayvond the Redguard. Trayvond does technically offer training services, but the game has his skill value set at 0 so it never works.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Illusion trainers

Rank

Trainer

Location

Apprentice

Jantus Brolus

Great Chapel of Arkay (Cheydinhal)

Apprentice

Deetsan

Cheydinhal Mages Guild

Journeyman

Carahil

Anvil Mages Guild

Journeyman

Kud-Ei

Bravil Mages Guild

Master

Mastina Floria

Arcane University Chironasium

You have to bring 10 Welkynd Stones to Mastina Floria to unlock her master training services. Welkynd Stones are located in Ayelid Ruins all over Cyrodiil.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Mysticism trainers

Rank

Trainer

Location

Apprentice

Angalmo

Chorrol Mages Guild

Apprentice

Druja

Skingrad Mages Guild

Journeyman

Boderi Farano

Arcane University Mystic Archives

Journeyman

Ita Rienus

Bravil Mages Guild

Master

Dagail

Leyawiin Mages Guild

To unlock Dagail's training services, you have to close at least three Oblivion gates. This is retroactive, so any adventuring you've done leading up to this point will count. Main story Oblivion gates like the ones in Kvatch or Bruma count, too.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Restoration trainers

Rank

Trainer

Location

Apprentice

Cirroc

Great Chapel of Talos (Bruma)

Apprentice

Marie Palielle

Great Chapel of Julianos (Skingrad)

Journeyman

Kinther

Great Chapel of Mara (Bravil)

Journeyman

Beem-Kiurz

Great Chapel of Arkay (Cheydinhal)

Journeyman

Marz

Great Chapel of Mara (Bravil)

Journeyman

Ohtesse

Great Chapel of Arkay (Cheydinhal)

Master

Oleta

Chapel of Akatosh (Kvatch)

Oleta is one of the survivors of Kvatch, and her master training services only become available after completing Breaking the Siege of Kvatch. Once the city is liberated and cleared of Daedra, Oleta will train you in the art of Restoration.

Oblivion console commandsOblivion lockpicksOblivion vampirism cureOblivion thieves guildOblivion persuasion

Oblivion console commands: Cheats new and old
Oblivion lockpicks: Where and how to use them
Oblivion vampirism cure: Rid yourself of the affliction
Oblivion thieves guild: How to join the crew
Oblivion persuasion: Master the minigame

All Stealth Skill Trainer locations

The Marksman skill class in Oblivion shooting a bow at a horned monster.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Unlike the combat and magic categories, leveling Stealth skills won't require swearing your allegiance to any guild. The locations for the last batch of skills in Oblivion include six specialties: Acrobatics, Light Armor, Marksman, Mercantile, Security, and Sneak.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Acrobatics trainers

Rank

Trainer

Location

Apprentice

Quill-Weave

Imperial City Elven Gardens District

Apprentice

Ida Vlinorman

Anvil

Journeyman

Tsrava

Leyawiin

Journeyman

Ganredhel

Cheydinhal

Master

Torbern

Aerin's Camp

Torbern's training services aren't locked behind any quests. As long as you're able to reach Aerin's Camp, he'll train you in Acrobatics.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Light Armor trainers

Rank

Trainer

Location

Apprentice

Olfand

Nord Winds (Bruma)

Apprentice

Dul gro-Shug

Imperial City Elven Gardens District

Journeyman

Luciana Galena

Bravil

Journeyman

Ahdarji

Leyawiin

Master

J'bari

Leyawiin

J'bari's master quest is super easy. All you have to do is bring him an Elven Cuirass — no enchantments, nothing special. If your Light Armor skill is high enough for J'bari's lessons, then you're probably a high enough level to buy an Elven Cuirass from any armor shop.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Marksman trainers

Rank

Trainer

Location

Apprentice

Edla Dark-Heart

Regner's House (Bruma)

Apprentice

Shameer

Skingrad

Journeyman

Pinarus Inventius

Anvil

Journeyman

Reman Broder

Skingrad

Journeyman

Melliwin

Dunbarrow Cove

Master

Alawen

Troll Candle Camp

Alawen's master quest is just as easy as the last one. She just needs you to equip an Elven Bow. These aren't rare, and you should be able to buy one from a weapon shop if you're far enough in the game to need master Marksman training.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Mercantile trainers

Rank

Trainer

Location

Apprentice

Foroch

Gottshaw Inn

Apprentice

Mach-Na

Mach-Na's Books (Cheydinhal)

Journeyman

Margarte

Leyawiin

Journeyman

Seed-Neeus

Northern Goods and Trade (Chorrol)

Journeyman

Khafiz

Dunbarrow Cove

Master

Palonirya

Divine Elegance (Imperial City Market District)

Palonirya won't train you unless you show up with at least 10,000 gold in your pockets. If you're short on cash, just sell some stuff to her and flex your Mercantile abilities. Once you have 10,000 gold, she'll agree to train you.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Security trainers

Rank

Trainer

Location

Apprentice

Malintus Ancrus

Chorrol

Apprentice

Samuel Bantien

Imperial City Talos Plaza District

Journeyman

Dro'shanji

Bravil

Journeyman

Mandil

Othrelo's House (Imperial City Elven Gardens District)

Journeyman

Tahm Blackwell

Dunbarrow Cove

Master

J'banna

Imperial City Prison

To unlock J'banna's training services, you have to collect a letter from an NPC in Bravil. It's just some shady thief-type stuff, no big deal for someone looking to learn more about lockpicking. Once you bring the note to J'banna, he'll train you in Security.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Sneak trainers

Rank

Trainer

Location

Apprentice

City-Swimmer

Bravil

Apprentice

Glistel

Chorrol

Apprentice

Rowley Eardwulf

Wawnet Inn

Journeyman

Othrelos

Imperial City Elven Gardens District

Journeyman

Mirabelle Monet

Fo'c's'le (Anvil)

Journeyman

Kovan Kren

Dunbarrow Cove

Master

Marana Rian

Imperial City Temple District

Marana Rian asks you to prove yourself by stealing a special coin from her pocket before she'll train you. Since your Sneak skill has to be pretty high to reach this point in the first place, you shouldn't have any trouble lifting the coin from her.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Speechcraft trainers

Rank

Trainer

Location

Apprentice

Alga

Honmund's House (Bruma)

Apprentice

Eris Senim

Great Chapel of Mara (Bravil)

Apprentice

Uravasa Othrelas

Great Chapel of Mara (Bravil)

Journeyman

Varon Vamori

Bravil

Journeyman

Gruiand Garrana

Great Chapel of Arkay (Cheydinhal)

Journeyman

Jak Silver

Dunbarrow Cove

Journeyman

Inuis Colus

Great Chapel of Arkay (Cheydinhal)

Master

Tandilwe

Temple of the One (Imperial City Temple District)

The master of Speechcraft is a woman of the people, so she asks you to speak with every single beggar in Cyrodiil before she'll train you. There are 19 total beggars in the game: five in the Imperial City and two in every other major city.

This is retroactive, so any chatting you've done leading up to this point will count. There's no way to check which beggars you've already crossed off the list, though, so a quick tour around the province is the best way to unlock Tandilwe's training services.

TOPICS
Diego Perez

Diego has been writing about video games since 2018 for various outlets, specializing in live service games, shooters, and RPGs. A diehard fan of photo modes, his play time counters are inflated with dozens of hours messing around with transmog systems to create the perfect outfits. You can also catch him raiding in the critically acclaimed MMO Final Fantasy XIV, praying to the gacha gods in games like Honkai Star Rail, and being not very good at fighting games. Above all else, he's also still holding out hope that Ape Escape will return someday. Hopefully.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.