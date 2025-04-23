If you thought Elder Scrolls fans couldn't eat better: The mega-mod to build all of Morrowind just teased a release that'll make it border Oblivion's setting and add a whole new city
In case the approximately 60,000 Oblivion-related stories we've published in the last 24 hours have escaped you, it's feasting season for Elder Scrolls fans right now. The release of Oblivion Remastered has seen over 120,000 players pour into Cyrodiil at once, and I suspect it might beat that record this coming weekend.
But you know what? Whatever. Because as if that wasn't enough, the good folks over at Tamriel Rebuilt—the Morrowind mega-mod that aims to build the entire Morrowind province mainland into the game—also chose yesterday to tease the release of its next big update: Grasping Fortune.
I first saw the tease on TR's own Discord server, where project senior dev Sultan of Rum posted a symbol of some scales in a very Morrowind-y triangle above some Daedric text. "Coming soon," said ol' Rum, tantalisingly.
I entered detective mode. I pulled up the UESP's Daedric alphabet page and carefully translated the message. It very clearly read "Grasping Fortune," the name of TR's next update. Feel very smug about cracking the case, I then visited TR's Bluesky, where it had posted the same teaser with the hashtag "#GraspingFortune". That'll teach me to ever try.
Previously, the TR team has said that Grasping Fortune "will extend the available mainland all the way to Morrowind’s southwestern border with Cyrodiil." That's the province Oblivion's set in, in case you forgot. It'll also add Narsis, the capital city of Morrowind's House Hlaalu.
That's the House that's all about trade, diplomacy, and Imperial sympathies, in contrast to Houses Telvanni (magic, slavery), Dagoth (plague, world domination) and Redoran (swords, swords). Here's a map of the area being added.
I can't wait. I've been enjoying Oblivion Remastered—the original game was formative for me as a 12 year old—but I'm a crusty old Morrowind fan at heart. I love the game's weirdness, its ambition, its narrative and technical complexity, and the entire reason TR exists is to build more of the game that prioritises that stuff too.
I'll be watching like a hawk for Grasping Fortune's release, and if I ever get tired of Oblivion's Cyrodiil, I can just install Project Cyrodiil, which puts the strange original vision of the province into good old TES 3.
