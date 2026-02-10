Here's playable mahjong in Morrowind, boss, just like you ordered

News
By published

I taught myself Caravan in New Vegas. I can learn this.

Kiryu slams down a mahjong tile but his face is Fargoth&#039;s from Morrowind.
(Image credit: RGG Studio / Bethesda)

I like to think I'm a relatively smart person; I can often remember most of my ABCs and it only takes me around five seconds to add seven to something. But one thing will remain forever beyond me: mahjong, the Chinese tile-based game that I mostly know as 'that one Yakuza minigame I simply don't interact with.' The fact is: it's impossible to learn. The other fact is: I've never seriously attempted to learn it. These facts are unrelated, to my mind.

Anyway, I may have to finally learn it, because some mad lad has gone and added mahjong—under the setting-appropriate name of mazte—to The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind, probably my favourite game of all time.

Created by modder CarlZee, Mazte – Playable Mahjong Card Game will let you sling tiles in any of a number of inns across Vvardenfell (and beyond, if you have Tamriel Rebuilt installed, which you should). It is still, you know, in Morrowind, so don't expect a lot of fancy animations, but I'm still remarkably impressed by how well it's pulled off.

Playing is simple. Just walk up to a Mazte box—set atop this or that table in the affected inns—and hit go. You can choose to face up to three opponents and how much to bet on the game, at which point the box will splay forth its contents and arrange tiles and coins according to the options you chose.

And if you've somehow gotten this far in life without learning mahjong, it also adds a rulebook. Thank god.

Oblivion console commandsOblivion lockpicksOblivion vampirism cureOblivion thieves guildOblivion persuasion

Oblivion console commands: Cheats new and old
Oblivion lockpicks: Where and how to use them
Oblivion vampirism cure: Rid yourself of the affliction
Oblivion thieves guild: How to join the crew
Oblivion persuasion: Master the minigame

TOPICS
Joshua Wolens
Joshua Wolens
News Writer

One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.