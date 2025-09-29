Almost 90 years old, Skyrim Grandma Shirley Curry says she's retiring from the adventuring life: 'I'm tired, I'm not having fun anymore'

After a decade of uploads, Skyrim Grandma Shirley Curry is stepping back from the adventurers' life. In a new video, Curry—who's amassed over a million followers and gotten her own character in The Elder Scrolls 6 (whenever that happens)—said she's just grown tired of it all, and "I am no longer going to be uploading Skyrim [videos]."

If you're experiencing deja vu, it's not just you. Curry actually made a similar announcement almost exactly a year ago, releasing a video in which she announced there would be "no more gaming videos" from her—in effect, that she was retiring from the Let's Play life. But the following December, Curry felt the Skyrim urge once more and returned to the game, and even fired up Oblivion Remastered in May to check out Cyrodiil for the first time.

So it's entirely possible that Curry might change her mind once again, and have a second come-to-Todd moment after a well-earned rest much like she did before. But I wouldn't put any bets down to that effect. Curry sounds tired, and in particular she doesn't seem to be getting the things she wants from her Skyrim uploads.

"I have a few older regular viewers", Curry said, "but most of them seem to be very young kids, children, and I'm not getting any feedback from them on the videos. All I get is 'Hi grandma, I love you grandma'. That isn't what I was spending my time on making and uploading videos for."

Curry says she'll still try to keep in touch. "I will be leaving a vlog once in a while when I have something to talk to you guys about, you older ones. When I say older ones, I'm talking about teens and up—the ones who have regularly commented on my videos, actually talked to me. I will still hope that I hear from you in my vlogs or emails like I have been."

Vlog #75 - My 'Goodbye' to Skyrim - YouTube Watch On

Otherwise? Curry says if you want more grandma content, your best bet is to download the Skyrim mod that makes her a follower or to check out her blog on religion. "This has come to this because I'll soon be 90 years old", said Curry. "Every time I come up with a new idea of how to play a story in Skyrim… I may make one or two or three with a new character and then I'm just bored again.

"That's why I'm just going to stop uploading anything to do with Skyrim. I'm tired, I'm not having fun anymore, probably because of all the little kids on there. I think that's about all I have to say."