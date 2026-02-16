We'll be able to hit zombies with meat in singleplayer medieval survival sim God Save Birmingham

God Save Birmingham - Alpha Test Trailer (February 2026) - YouTube Watch On

There's something extremely English about the slack-skinned medieval peasantry of God Save Birmingham. They all look like they ate a lot of sausage sandwiches in their time. And soon, food will be able to have its revenge—one of the new weapons being added to the survival/crafting sim is a big old haunch of meat.

Scythes and hammers are also among the new weapons coming in closed alpha tests later this month, and weapon aim accuracy has been improved for better limb-lopping. The trailer shows some extra gory bisections and amputations, along with a variable framerate that I suppose is at least honest.

The new trailer also shows off a guidance system to help you keep track of stamina, hunger, injuries, and goals, as well as durability, sharpening, and barricade-building, complete with door and latch installation. Health and hygiene has been tweaked as well, and like apparently every medieval peasant we'll be able to dunk our heads in a horse trough to get clean when we're not eating pottage and killing zombies.

It does seem like a fairly historically accurate recreation of 14th century Birmingham, if you ignore the zombie infestation. As far as I know, the only rea monster native to the region is the infamous Birmingham Piss Troll.

God Save Birmingham has two alpha tests coming up. Existing testers can join one that runs from February 19 to February 23, while everyone can join the second round of testing that runs from February 26 to March 2. You can sign up to join the alpha on Steam, where God Save Birmingham will be coming to early access eventually.