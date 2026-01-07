Where to find the Rotor and Tube blueprints in StarRupture
Track down these mysterious blueprints to a monster den.
StarRupture's tutorial tells you the ins and outs of base-building, but just like its food and water mechanics, you're left in the dark with exploration. This quickly becomes an issue when you need the Rotor blueprint and Tube blueprint to craft each of these vital items. At this point, you're no doubt asking what a blueprint item even is. Spoiler: You won't be able to get them from the safety of your base. No, you'll need to gear up and venture out to explore the planet.
While you don't actually have to go all that far to find the Rotor and Tube blueprints (both are located in the same area, thankfully), it is heavily infested with scary monsters. Whatever you do, don't stroll on over with just your mining laser. You should at least craft the starter Reaper pistol and a few hundred bullets.
StarRupture Rotor and Tube blueprint locations
As shown in the video above, you can find both the Rotor and Tube blueprints in the SMB 'Purple Haze' outpost, also known as Selenian's Mining Base, to the northwest of the lander where you start the game.
More specifically, they're inside a blue chest on the ground floor of the two-storey building at the back of the outpost. The front door is locked, so you'll have to go around the back on the right side, climb up the rocks, and jump onto the top floor to access it.
As mentioned, this area is infested with aliens that'll take a few bullets to kill. They more or less continuously spawn, and another wave will spawn when you collect the blueprints, so bring at least 300 or so bullets with you.
Once you've grabbed the Rotor and Tube blueprints, head back to your base's Recipe Station and submit them to their respective recipes in the Fabricator, alongside the other required materials and Data Points.
With them in your recipe book, you can start creating new production lines for them, as Rotors and Tubes are required to level up corporations at higher levels, such as tons of Rotors for Moon Energy level four to five.
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
