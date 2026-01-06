Despite a great factory-building tutorial, you're oddly not introduced to StarRupture's survival mechanics like hunger and hydration. It doesn't help that you're stuck on an alien planet, surrounded by weird, unappetising plants that you probably shouldn't consume without thorough research. But when the hunger kicks in, you'll need to scrounge up some food somehow.

In StarRupture, you satiate your hunger by gaining calories. In other words, eating food. But each food item gives you varying amounts of calories, and some can even come with Toxicity. Below, I'll go over what you should look for to combat your hungry tummy.

How to get food in StarRupture

(Image credit: Creepy Jar)

The best way to get food and gain calories early on in StarRupture is to harvest and consume Polifruit, an orange shrub often found in plentiful patches on grassy plains, including around the pond near the starting lander, where they'll respawn regularly. So yes, it's your usual survival game routine of munching on berries for the first few hours.

Once you've gathered a bunch of Polifruit, open your inventory and right-click the item, then select 'use' to eat them, gaining 11 calories.

I recommend researching the following food recipes in the Recipe Station as soon as you can:

Calorie Fluid recipe requires Polifruit and 20 Star Tears, and heals you for 30HP and gives you 20 calories. Star Tears are best found in rocky terrain like the hills to the east and west of the starting area.

Calorie Gel requires Polifruit and 25 Grubblers, and fills your belly with a tasty 65 calories—almost as much as a bag of crisps! As the name suggests, Grubblers are grubs you can find on the gold trees directly east of the lander, near the map beacon bordering the more 'autumnal' biome.