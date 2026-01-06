StarRupture might look a lot like the automation simulation Satisfactory on the surface, but it's also part survival game, and with that comes water and hunger management to avoid an untimely death. The odd thing is, the tutorial doesn't give you any introduction to the survival mechanics, and you'll soon find yourself shrivelling up.

It's not that hard to keep up with your hydration once you know it's something you actually need to worry about. And as you progress and improve your machinery, you'll have even better hydration options available to you.

How to get water in StarRupture

(Image credit: Creepy Jar)

The best way to get water and stay hydrated early on in StarRupture is to harvest and consume Hydrobulbs near bodies of water. These are tall, grass-like plants with blue sacks, so they're easy to recognise, and they'll respawn regularly. So basically, StarRupture takes the usual survival game routine of snatching berries off bushes to stay fed for the first few hours and applies that to water as well. Once you've gathered a handful of Hydrobulbs, open your inventory and right-click the item and select 'use' to eat them, gaining 15 Hydration.

There are plenty of ponds around the planet, but your best bet at the start of the game is next to your first base on the plains outside the lander.

A short while later, once you've got the Recipe Station, you can unlock a bunch of new food and drink recipes. I recommend researching the following since these are the easiest to research and give lots of Hydration in return:

Aqua Fluid, using 30 Hydrobulbs and 20 Star Tears. You can find Star Tears in rocky terrain like the hills east and west of the starting area.

Aqua Gel, using 60 Hydrobulbs and 25 Grubblers. Look for Grubblers on the gold trees directly east of the lander, near the map beacon.