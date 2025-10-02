'Now you've got no excuses': Palworld is teaming up with Core Keeper for a Steam Autumn sale bundle because the folks over at Pocketpair are 'just big fans'

Palworld developer Pocketpair has proved time and again that it's no stranger to supporting other indie games, whether that be by setting up shop as a publisher to help struggling devs or by simply giving others the shout-out that they deserve.

This time, Palworld's devs are seeking to spread the good word of Core Keeper, another survival and crafting indie game that they think players should get to know. "Gamers, I’m worried many of you haven’t played Core Keeper yet," community manager Bucky says in a social media post (via GamesRadar). "It’s one of the best games on Steam, so we put it in a bundle with Palworld. Now you’ve got no excuses. Go play!"

(Image credit: Pugstorm)

The bundle is part of Steam's Autumn sale and sees Palworld and Core Keeper discounted at 31% off. Both games are just £25.50, a pretty good deal if you're interested in bulking up the survival and crafting side of your Steam library.

While the two share a common genre, the real reason behind this team-up is much simpler, as Bucky said they're "just big fans" of the game.

That's cool in and of itself, but what makes all of this even better is just how excited Core Keeper's developer is about the bundle. They recount something a teacher once said to them and then relish in the fact that all these years later, their indie underground mushroom game is in a bundle with "one of the biggest and best indie hits of all time."

teacher to 13-year-old-me (true story, and I probably deserved it): "You will end up on the street"me: *makes underground mushroom game & bundles with Palworld, one of the biggest & best indie hits of all time*Check it out: https://t.co/wBT54IRYVF https://t.co/OxR2WPeufBSeptember 29, 2025

There are a bunch of other brilliant games on sale right now in the Steam Autumn sale, not least Control, which is 90% off, Sons of the Forest, which is currently at its lowest price at 67% off, and Nine Sols, which you can snag at 50% off. It's running until October 6th.