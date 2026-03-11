Pokémon streamer's Kickstarter for a roguelite monster-collector hits its target in 10 minutes, then blows past $800K
People sure do love building a squad of weird little guys.
Pokémon are everywhere right now. Turn away from the marketing blitz for Pokopia for a second and you'll see imitators like Pickmon, a knock-off so shameless it makes Palworld seem restrained, and Aniimo, which combines Pokémon-esque design and gacha mechanics like there was an explosion at the cynicism factory.
Wonderful Neoran Valley does actually seem like it could be a different kind of monster-collect-em-up, given that it has a bit of roguelite juice, listing "Slay the Spire, Balatro, and Inscryption" among its influences, and it disdains the idea of collecting creatures by doing anything as insipid as throwing balls at them. Instead, we'll have to talk to the monsters.
The unusual neoran creatures that live in Wonderful Neoran Valley include a pear-shaped little guy called Pero and a cosmic owl called Owrion, as well as a vampire bat who gets drunk off blood called Chugaloo and a Venus flytrap lady called Noctivora. Each has their own personality and will have to be convinced to join your gang via RPG dialogue trees.Article continues below
It's run-based Pokémon but even more JRPG, with a touch of creepypasta horror if the trailer above is anything to go by. That's a blend of things that are popular right now for sure, though the success of its Kickstarter probably owes more to the fact developer Nara Studio's creative director is a popular Italian Pokémon streamer called Cydonia.
Wonderful Neoran Valley has raised over $800,000, which is more than seven times its original funding target. It's unlocked stretch goals including an endless mode, a Switch 2 port, more neoran, additional questlines, and the ability for the studio to go full-time independent without needing a publisher. The Kickstarter is still going too, with 18 days left before it wraps up.
