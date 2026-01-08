Minecraft teases its first drop of 2026, and it might finally be the thing that stops me from being a passive mob killing machine

Suddenly my avatar isn't THAT hungry.

With the 2025 cycle of drops out of the way, Minecraft has already revealed a feature of its next update—and let me tell you, it's simply adorable. In fact, it's probably going to stop me from creating tiny little animal farms as a food source as a whole, which is a pretty dramatic statement given every Minecraft player seems to do the same thing.

In a post to the official Minecraft news blog, it was revealed that baby mobs will be getting an entirely new appearance. Prior to this drop, all baby mobs were just downsized versions of the fully grown model, with massive heads. Now though, this new look gives them single pixelated eyes and, depending on the mob, an entirely new model, like the little yellow blocky chick rather than a small chicken.

