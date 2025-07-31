How to get Hinomai seeds in Grow a Garden
A valuable plant to get your paws on when you can.
Every Grow a Garden update usually comes well equipped with new plants and crops for you to cultivate in your patch of land, and thanks to the Zen update, you can now get ahold of Hinomai seeds. However, it's not as easy to unlock these blossoms as it is for other crops. Unfortunately, you won't be able to pay Sheckles at the seed shop to get yourself some packs. Instead, you need to use a different in-game currency and visit a different vendor.
Since Hinomai is a mythical, multi-harvest crop, it can be incredibly valuable to have constantly growing in your garden. The average profit is around 80,000 Sheckles, and that's before you've even added any mutations or increased the size. So, it's well worth trying to track down if you need a quick way to get some extra cash. Here's what you need to do to unlock Hinomai seeds.
There are currently two ways you can get Hinomai seeds in Grow a Garden:
- Zen Seed Packs
- Exotic Zen Seed Packs
The easiest way is by opening Zen Seed Packs. You can buy these from the Tanuki vendor in the middle of the map when the Zen event is live. But, you'll need Chi instead of Sheckles. You can earn this by giving the Tanuki any plants you have with the Tranquil mutation. A pack of normal Zen Seeds will cost you 12 Chi, and you have a 4.5% chance of getting Hinomai seeds.
Pull rates are the same in Exotic Zen Seed Packs, but instead of spending your Chi, you'll need to use Robux for these. A single pack will set you back 199 Robux, and these can be purchased through the in-game shop marked with the green shop icon on the left of the screen. It's a lot easier to wait for the Tranquil event to happen in-game (which will trigger for the first ten minutes of every hour as part of the Zen update) than risk wasting your Robux, in my opinion, though.
