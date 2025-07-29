How to break cracked rocks in Grounded 2
Blast open cracked rocks to reveal new secrets.
While exploring Grounded 2's Brookhollow Park, you'll find various locations, such as caves, that are blocked by cracked rocks. The treasure hunter in all of us naturally wants to know what's hiding inside, but you can't break cracked rocks without a very specific tool: explosives.
I found one such cave on the western edge of the map in the Picnic Table region, guarding a Milk Molar location, and another wall inside a cave in the northeasternmost point of Fire Pit (which has a purple O.R.C. symbol outside), though there could be many more. Below, I'll go over how to get said explosives and use them to break cracked rocks.
How to break cracked rocks in Grounded 2
As you'll be told when you encounter this roadblock, you need explosives to break cracked rocks. The only explosive I've found is a Bratburst bomb, though there may be more things that work—it will be marked with "explosive" in the crafting list or item description if so. Once you've got an explosive, simply throw it at the cracked rocks to break them.
To craft a Bratburst bomb, you need:
- 1x red ant egg
- 2x spicy shard
- 4x mite fang
- 3x dry grass chunks
If you don't have the recipe in your list, then you likely need to analyse spicy shards (found by breaking chilli candies, like those in the briefcase or under the tablecloth on the route up the Picnic Table) at a resource analyser in any Ranger Outpost. Unless you happen to find some in a chest, breaking these spicy candies requires Omni-Hammer II, which needs lingonberry leather and a ladybug head.
The rest of the ingredients are pretty self-explanatory, with mite fangs coming from lawn mites, dry grass chunks from…dry grass, and red ant eggs from inside anthills. Importantly, these are the basic ant eggs, not the more rare red soldier ant eggs for the buggy, so they'll be easier to grab.
